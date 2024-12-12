Troops of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation Fansan Yamma (OPFY), have killed two bandits and recovered weapons at Bambaran, a village in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.
Abubakar Abdullahi, the coordinator of the Joint Media Coordination Centre, disclosed this is in a statement on Thursday in Gusau.
Mr Abdullahi, a lieutenant colonel, said the operation was carried out by the Forward Military Operations Base in the Anka area in collaboration with Zamfara Community Protection Guard (ZSCPG) and local vigilantes.
“As a result, two terrorists were neutralised while items recovered from the terrorists include a PKT machine gun, one AK-47 rifle, a magazine, and 3 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.
“This successful operation underscores the collaborative efforts between the military and other security forces in the Operation Fansan Yamma Theatre of Operations towards ensuring safety within Zamfara State and the North-west Zone at large.
“Operation Fansan Yamma remains dedicated to eliminating threats to peace and stability in the North-west. We are striving to protect the lives and property of residents as operations continue,” the statement added.
(NAN)
