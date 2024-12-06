At least two explosive devices believed to have been planted by bandits went off at separate locations in the Dansadau District of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.
Two explosions occurred on the road between Dansadau and Malamawa and another on Malele Road, all in the Dansadau district.
A resident, Nuhu Babangida, said passengers in a Canter Truck going to the Dansadau weekly market on Friday escaped death after the truck, loaded with grains, ignited the bomb.
Mr Babangida said the explosions on Malamawa and Malele roads went off simultaneously but recorded no casualties.
|
This was the third explosion in five days in the Dansadau Emirate, occurring on Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday.
PREMIUM TIMES reported how at least 12 people were reportedly killed Wednesday morning after an explosive blew off a bridge at Tashar Sahabi.
ALSO READ: Many feared killed as bandits blow off another bridge in Zamfara
The victims were travelling in an overloaded Golf car to Gusau from Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State when the incident occurred at about 8 a.m. at the Maru LGA.
The police spokesperson in Zamfara, Yazeed Abubakar, could not be reached immediately to speak on the latest incidents. His phone number didn’t connect Friday morning.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999