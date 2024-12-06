At least two explosive devices believed to have been planted by bandits went off at separate locations in the Dansadau District of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Two explosions occurred on the road between Dansadau and Malamawa and another on Malele Road, all in the Dansadau district.

A resident, Nuhu Babangida, said passengers in a Canter Truck going to the Dansadau weekly market on Friday escaped death after the truck, loaded with grains, ignited the bomb.

Mr Babangida said the explosions on Malamawa and Malele roads went off simultaneously but recorded no casualties.

This was the third explosion in five days in the Dansadau Emirate, occurring on Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how at least 12 people were reportedly killed Wednesday morning after an explosive blew off a bridge at Tashar Sahabi.

The victims were travelling in an overloaded Golf car to Gusau from Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State when the incident occurred at about 8 a.m. at the Maru LGA.

The police spokesperson in Zamfara, Yazeed Abubakar, could not be reached immediately to speak on the latest incidents. His phone number didn’t connect Friday morning.

