All is set for a feast of performances, intellectual discourse, and exhibition in Abeokuta as Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, turns 91 on Sunday.

The Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange (WSICE) marks its 16th anniversary, continuing its legacy as a vital platform for cultural dialogue, artistic innovation, and intellectual engagement, inspired by the enduring influence of the Nobel Laureate.

From its inaugural edition in 2010, marking Soyinka’s 76th birthday, WSICE has grown into a globally respected platform where art, advocacy, and African identity converge.

This year, the tradition continues with events scheduled for 13 July in Abeokuta, Nigeria, and 24- 25 July in London, United Kingdom, in partnership with The Africa Centre.

The overarching theme for the 2025 edition is “Decolonisation of African Youth: Agenda for Our Future Leadership.” This theme celebrates the potential and resilience of African youth, inviting participants to interrogate postcolonial realities while envisioning new pathways for African futures.

The grand celebration, which takes place on Sunday at Soyinka’s “Ijegba Forest of Literature,” is a powerful cross-continental celebration of creativity, culture, and youth leadership. It will feature performances, poetry recitals, exhibitions, roundtables, film screenings, and live music.

The 2025 programme explores postcolonial identity and interrogates how young Africans can reclaim agency and reimagine leadership in ways that honour their cultural heritage while engaging the demands of a globalised world.

Since its inception, WSICE has remained deeply connected to Professor Soyinka’s personal values and intellectual commitments, drawing young minds into building a more thoughtful, expressive, and culturally conscious society. This year’s programme builds on last year’s partnership with The Africa Centre.

The 2025 edition will commence on Sunday in the serene surroundings of Professor Soyinka’s Ijegba Forest residence, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, where WSICE will host: The Youth Talent Showcase (DYOT – Do Your Own Thing): A celebration of youth voices through performance music, spoken word, drama, and indigenous arts; the Female Talking Drummers Showcase: Young female drummers reclaim traditional rhythms as tools of empowerment; and Creative Exchanges: Art exhibitions, mentorship, and cultural tributes.

On 24- 25 July, at The Africa Centre in London, WSICE will host its UK advocacy segment, offering deep reflections on culture, society, and the artist’s evolving role in Africa’s leadership.

Highlights include the International Advocacy Panel Theme, “The Artist as Postcolonial Agent: Canvas of Leadership Nuances.” Speakers and contributors will explore how African creatives confront systems, shape narratives, and influence policy. Professor Wilson Mano and Dr. Vanessa Iwowo will be the keynote speakers. The anchors are the CEO of The Africa Centre, Olu Alake, and Dr. Samantha Iwowo of Bournemouth University.

Highlights of the activities also include the Africa Youth Literature, Communication & Arts Workshop. Facilitated by Aduke and Abolore Sobayo, this new feature equips young creatives with tools for storytelling, artistic leadership, and self-expression.

Cultural Night: A vibrant fusion of live music, poetry, and visual storytelling. Featured artists include: Kayefi (Afro-folk), Aduke (Neo-soul/Afro-jazz), Segun Akinduro (Sound and performing artiste), Abolore Sobayo (Cultural design), and Eyinju Eledumare (Performance poetry).

The Executive Producer of WSICE and MD/CEO of ZMirage, Olateju Kareem, shared his vision, saying, ‘‘As culture continues to be our pride, let a better understanding of each other’s cultures yield respect and tolerance, leading to unity and advancing our shared humanity.”

The CEO of The Africa Centre, Olu Alake, said: ‘‘This year’s focus on youth, leadership and the pivotal role of the artists as embodiments of cultural continuity and catalysts for a paradigm shift in African leadership is timely and critical. We look forward to another memorable event resulting in real change.”

WSICE 2025 is produced by ZMirage Multimedia Company Ltd., led by Mr Kareem, alongside co-executive producer Prof. Segun Ojewuyi, and in collaboration with respected institutions in Nigeria and the UK.

“Nigeria’s production team includes Jahman Anikulapo – Head of Communications; Tunde Awosanmi – Creative Director; Prof. Razinat Muhammed – Head of Adjudication; Linda Olowokere – Youth Programme Producer; Lilian Amah-Aluko – Production Lead; Ayo Aladekomo – Producer; and Joy Nweye – Associate Producer.

The WSICE is organised on the OpenDoorSeries Project WS, an international cultural exchange programme designed to use the platforms of the Arts (literary and performing) and Culture to affirm and uphold man’s dignity. It is co-produced with Prof Segun Ojewuyi (immediate past Dean of the College of Art & Media, Southern Illinois University, SIU, Carbondale, USA).

