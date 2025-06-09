This July, lovers of inspiring stories and enlivening theatre productions in Lagos are in for a big treat!

It’s the re-enactment of the internationally acclaimed stage play The Noble Warrior (Eni Ogun), written in honour of Africa’s first Nobel Laureate in Literature, Professor Wole Soyinka, by Nigerian-American playwright, poet, and producer, Cash Onadele, also known as Aiye-ko-ooto.

Scheduled to run from 11 to 13 July at the historic Glover Memorial Hall, Lagos Island, the production will feature two shows daily: a Matinee at 3 PM and a Champagne show at 6 PM.

At a recent press briefing in Lagos, Mr Onadele stated that syndk8ml has received endorsements from the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC).

While anticipating more sponsorships, partnerships, and endorsements, Mr Onadele noted that the show premiered for the first time in 2024 in Abeokuta at the Cultural Centre and in Lagos at the MUSON Centre, succeeding under Segun Adefila’s artistic direction.

He hopes to build on that momentum to ensure African creativity thrives globally, continuing to celebrate the enigmatic literary legend annually even after he has transitioned. Samuel Osaze serves as the Programme Director.

Aiye-ko-ooto also shed light on plans to engage the next generation of theatre lovers. “There is currently a plan,” he stated, outlining initiatives to bring the production to UNILAG and potentially the University of Ibadan.

“With UNILAG’s ample seating capacity, all tertiary institutions in the vicinity could attend. Students with valid ID cards will benefit from significant discounts, making this rich cultural experience accessible to a wider youth audience.

“This initiative, focused on youth development and integration, is a key way the production aims to give back. We are actively seeking sponsors to bring it to fruition,” Mr Onadele concluded.

