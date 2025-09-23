Musa Nimrod has been re-elected as President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) for another four-year term, marking a new chapter in the development of the sport in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Nimrod was returned unopposed after sweeping all 16 votes cast at the elective congress held on Monday at the Indoor Hall of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The win means another four years of leadership for Mr Nimrod, who has made remarkable progress in volleyball development both locally and internationally during his previous tenure.

Speaking after his re-election, Mr Nimrod pledged that the new administration will introduce fresh initiatives to further raise the profile of volleyball in Nigeria.

“We are not dwelling on past achievements but rather on what lies ahead,” Mr Nimrod said. “Over the next four years, our focus will remain on grassroots development.

“We already have structured pathways across categories from U-15, U-17, U-19, U-20, U-23 up to the senior level,” he said.

He said major volleyball tours will be strengthened with the support of experienced staff and mentors.

“More sponsors are expected to come on board to support the federation’s programs,” he added.

He said the federation had a busy calendar for the remainder of the year.

“Nigeria is set to feature at the U-21 Volleyball Championship in Mexico, the U-18 World Championship in Qatar, the Senior World Volleyball Championship in Australia, and the African Youth Games in Angola. Nigerian athletes will also compete at the World Schools Games in China.”

“With elections now concluded, our focus is strictly on action.

“We await the formal inauguration by the National Sports Commission, after which the newly elected board will commence full operations,” he added

Below is the complete list of elected board members:

President: Engineer Musa Nimrod,

1st Vice President: Babatunde Omisore, 2nd Vice President: Adamu Tenimu,

In the zonal election, we have: in the North East, DCP Stephen Hasso (Rtd).

North West: Musa Nimrod,

North Central: Bolcit Amakiri,

South West: Prince Babatunde Omisore,

South East: Kingsley Nwosu,

South South: Famous Daunemigha,

Players’ Representative: Dauda Saje,

Sponsor Representative: Comptroller Frank Onyeka.

In the Technical Director election, Samuel Ayodele defeated Edosa Aye with 54 votes to emerge the winner.

(NAN)