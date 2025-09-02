Team Lagos has continued to shine at the ongoing National Youth Games (NYG) in Asaba, Delta State with impressive run across several sporting events, with their female volleyball and handball teams securing semi-final spots.

Eko girls defeated Delta 2-0 (25-12, 25-21) to continue their dominance in the game as they eye another flawless outing in the female category.

In the second group match, they edged past their counterparts from the Southwest region, Oyo 2-0 (25-18, 25-7), building a solid momentum as the game reaches its crescendo.

In the same vein, the Lagos boys have also progressed to the semi-finals following a 2-0 (25-19, 25-7) win against Bayelsa.

Lagos handball female team triumphed over Imo 9-8 to book a place in the semifinal, while their male counterparts slug it out today with Abia State in the quarter-finals at the cenotaph playing ground, Asaba.

In basketball, team Lagos qualified for the quarter-finals after an encounter with team Niger which ended 6-4 in favor of the energetic, resilient, and indomitable Eko boys. Their next outing is against Bauchi State at the Squash Club, Government House, Asaba.

In another development, defending champions in the hockey event, the Lagos female team took the right step after the girls successfully thrash Plateau 4-0, securing its place in the semi-finals.

Lagos still holds it dominance in boxing to secure the positions by proceeding to quarter-finals in 40kg in the female and male category, 38kg for the female category, 42kg for the female category and the 44kg male category at the St. Patrick College Hall, Asaba, Delta State.

In addition, the table tennis team (1 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals), golfers (1gold medal)and the gymnasts (3 gold and 2 silver medals) added to Team Lagos medals table with 5 gold medals, 3 silver medals and 3 bronze medals altogether.