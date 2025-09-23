The Senate, Nigeria’s highest legislative body, will resume plenary after a two-month recess today.

The 109-member upper chamber of the National Assembly embarked on a recess on 23 July.

The resumption marks the halfway point of the 10th Assembly’s four-year tenure, which began on 13 June 2023, with lawmakers expected to return to a packed agenda of pending and fresh issues.

The coming weeks are expected to be full of intense legislative activities, ranging from the budget extension considerations, the review of the nation’s constitution, to the issues around the controversial suspension of one of its members, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, and anticipated defections of some lawmakers.

Constitution Review

The Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that lawmakers would give priority to the ongoing constitution review and the amendment of the Electoral Act

Mr Adaramodu, who represents Ekiti South Senatorial District, explained that the Senate had already engaged key stakeholders, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and would soon conclude the process.

“We are just resuming, and our plan is the Constitution Review and Electoral Reform Act. Based on our experience in the recent bye-elections, we met with critical stakeholders, including INEC itself, and we are putting everything together.

“We are aggregating all the reports to ensure that the committee is taking action with the necessary things so that we can go ahead with other stakeholders to do what is necessary. Apart from the oversight that we are going to sharpen, we would also be expecting the 2025 budget to come,” the Senate spokesperson said.

Before the lawmakers went on recess, the Senate Committee on Constitution Review (CRC), chaired by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, reaffirmed its commitment to conclude the exercise in 2026.

At one of the zonal public hearings held in July, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, assured Nigerians that the ongoing amendment process would be completed and transmitted to state Houses of Assembly before the end of 2025.

The 1999 Constitution, in force since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule, has long faced criticism for being outdated, particularly in light of rapid technological, social, and political changes.

Since then, the National Assembly has attempted five rounds of constitutional amendments, with mixed outcomes, some successful, others unsuccessful due to a lack of concurrence from state legislatures. Although billions of naira are routinely budgeted for these amendment processes, detailed expenditure records are rarely disclosed to the public.

The current review focuses on critical issues such as electoral and judicial reforms, especially in the case of management and administration, alongside measures to strengthen local government autonomy

Other priority areas include the role of traditional institutions in modern governance, gender equity and broader inclusion, devolution of powers to subnational units, as well as security and policing reforms.

With zonal hearings already conducted, the Senate is expected to hold a national public hearing to further capture the views of Nigerians on the proposed amendments.

Akpoti-Uduaghan showdown

One of the most anticipated dramas at resumption revolves around Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, the Kogi Central senator, who was suspended in March for allegedly breaching the rules of the chamber.

During the recess, though the matter is still pending in court, she has insisted on resuming legislative duties, having completed her six-month suspension.

However, the National Assembly management has maintained that she cannot resume while her suspension remains a subject of litigation.

Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Yahaya Danzaria, in a letter dated 4 September, stated she cannot resume until the process is concluded or the Senate reviews the matter. But in response, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, through her lawyer, Michael Numa (SAN), threatened to sue the Clerk.

The NASS management later clarified that only the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, could approve her resumption. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has since waded in, warning it could mobilise nationwide protests if she is denied access.

With Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan threatening legal action and the NLC warning of protests, the Senate could find itself in a difficult position.

As seen in previous confrontations, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan may defy directives and attempt to resume at the National Assembly with her supporters. Such a move may likely draw resistance from security operatives. It may also escalate the issue into another round of lawsuits.

Increasing number of defections

The Senate may witness more defections of its members, notably to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

As of today, the ruling party has expanded its dominance from 59 in 2023 to 71 seats, edging closer to the two-thirds majority required for constitutional amendments and legislative approvals.

Opposition parties have continued to lose ground, with the PDP reduced to 28 seats, LP to five, while NNPP, SDP, and APGA each hold one seat. YPP has, since last year, lost its only representation.

Many believe further defections could hand the APC near-total dominance in the upper chamber, consolidating the presidency’s influence on legislative outcomes.

Extension of the 2025 Budget

Budgetary issues will dominate the chamber as speculations mount that lawmakers may extend the capital component of the 2025 budget into 2026, like that of 2024, which is still in operation.

The 10th Senate operates in a complex fiscal environment, with multiple overlapping budgets.

In 2024, Nigeria ran three budgets simultaneously: the N21.8 trillion 2023 budget, the N2.17 trillion 2023 supplementary budget, and the N28.7 trillion 2024 budget

President Bola Tinubu extended their capital components several times, a trend that continued in 2025.

Currently, the government is implementing both the extended 2024 budget and the N54.2 trillion 2025 budget, which lawmakers increased by N7 billion from the president’s initial proposal.

The presidency and parliament have consistently defended these extensions as necessary to ensure the completion of critical infrastructure projects.

Preparations for the 2026 Budget

Alongside budget extensions, lawmakers will also begin deliberations on the 2026 Appropriation Bill.

Debates are expected on expenditure priorities, particularly after controversies surrounding contract circulars issued to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The Senate Appropriations Committee may likely intensify scrutiny of revenue projections and budget performance before finalising 2026 allocations.

Oversight and investigations

The recess left several probes unfinished. Committees are expected to resume hearings, issue fresh summons, and provide updates on ongoing investigations. These oversight functions will be central as the chamber reasserts its constitutional mandate.