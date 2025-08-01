Nigeria is fast becoming a major hub for continental volleyball, with past successes hosting senior tournaments and Olympic qualifiers.

Now, the country is set to break new ground with its first-ever CAVB U-18 Beach Volleyball Championship, giving its rising stars and Africa’s best a competitive stage with future world-level opportunities on the line.

Youth invasion begins in Abuja

The capital city of Abuja will come alive from today (Friday), as teams from across the African continent begin arriving for the 2025 Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) U-18 Boys and Girls Beach Volleyball Championship, which runs from 1 to 7 August.

Up to 20 countries are expected to participate, vying for supremacy on the sand and the chance to book tickets to the 2026 FIVB U-19 Beach Volleyball World Championships.

Day one of the championship, 1 August, is reserved for the arrival and registration of teams, with action on the courts expected to get underway over the weekend.

Nigeria set for hosting spotlight

President of the CAVB Beach Volleyball Commission, Musa Nimrod, has given firm assurances about Nigeria’s readiness to host a seamless tournament.

“All is set for Nigeria to host the 2025 CAVB U-18 Beach Volleyball Championship in Abuja,” Mr Nimrod stated confidently.

“We have set up machinery to ensure that the tournament runs smoothly.”

While Nigeria has previously hosted Olympic qualifiers twice and a continental senior championship, this is the first time the country will stage the U-18 edition, a significant milestone in the country’s volleyball development ambitions.

Mr Nimrod believes this event could pave the way for even higher-profile global tournaments, such as a FIVB Pro Tour stop, in the near future.

“We believe Nigeria is capable of hosting a Pro Tour sanctioned by the FIVB in the future,” he added.

Government support and youth opportunity

Mr Nimrod extended his appreciation to the Nigerian government for backing the initiative, praising its role in creating a platform for grassroots sports to thrive.

“I want to applaud the Federal Government of Nigeria for creating an enabling environment for sports to thrive,” he said.

“This opportunity will give young players a platform to showcase their talents.”

What’s at stake?

More than medals and continental bragging rights are on the line. The 2025 CAVB U-18 Championship will serve as a qualifier for the 2026 FIVB U-19 Beach Volleyball World Championships, scheduled for 9 to 12 July 2026.

For many of these teenagers, Abuja won’t just be their debut on the continental stage,; it could also be the beginning of a journey to the global elite.

Eyes now turn to the sand courts of Abuja, where dreams will rise, and the next generation of African volleyball stars will be born.