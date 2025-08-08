The Nigeria Scrabble Federation (NSF) has named Sufyan Olojoku as captain of Team Nigeria for the Pan African Youth Scrabble Championship, scheduled to take place in Kenya later this month.

In a statement signed by NSF spokesperson Maxwell Kumoye on Friday in Lagos, the federation explained that Olojoku’s appointment was based on his calm disposition, wealth of experience, and his ability to relate well with other members of the squad.

Olojoku has been representing Kwara State since 2021, winning a silver medal at the National Youth Games that year.

He followed this up with two gold medals and one silver in 2023. On the international stage, he has represented Nigeria at the World Youth Scrabble Championship in 2024 and at the African Youth Scrabble Championship, where he finished fifth overall.

Currently seeking admission into Kwara State University (KWASU) to study Medical Laboratory Science, Olojoku completed his secondary education at Government Day Secondary School, Adewole, in 2021.

He will compete in the Under-19 category at this year’s Pan African Youth Scrabble Championship, which will run from August 14 to 17 at Brighton International School in Syokimau, Machakos County, Kenya.

On Monday, the 10-man Nigerian contingent will depart for the championship aboard Asky Airlines from Lagos. Four players are sponsored by the Kwara State government, while Bayelsa State is backing two others.

Lagos, Edo, Niger, and Akwa Ibom States are each sponsoring one player.

The team includes Sophia Ekeruche, Joy Eberechukwu Nwabuzor, and Eliana Igbe in the female category, while the male category features Saviour Onazi, Hassan Olojoku, Sufyan Olojoku, Abdulqudus Aliu, Khalid Olosun, Prestige Archibong, and Damilola Adeleke.

The African Youth Scrabble Championship, organised by the Pan African Scrabble Association (PANASA), is a premier continental competition for young talents.

This year’s edition will feature Under-15 and Under-19 categories, with about 150 players from 11 countries expected.

The inaugural edition was held in Lagos, Nigeria, in August 2023, hosted by Chrisland School, Lekki. That tournament featured participants from Nigeria, Kenya, Liberia, Ghana, and Uganda, with Nigeria’s David Ojih and Prestige Archibong winning the Under-19 and Under-15 titles, respectively.

Machakos, the host county for the 2025 edition, is located in Kenya and is known as the country’s first administrative headquarters. Brighton International School, the venue for the event, is a day and boarding institution offering both the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) and the Cambridge programme.

In addition to medals and trophies, the tournament offers a total prize pool of $3,225, with laptops, tablets, and gift items awarded to top performers.

The top 10 players in each category will share the prize fund, with the champions also taking home laptops and trophies. Spot prizes will also be presented during the event.