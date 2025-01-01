On October 26, 2024, Nigeria achieved a remarkable milestone in Kigali that might have slipped under the radar.

Timilehin Doko, a 500-level pharmacy student at the University of Lagos, made history by winning the 15th African Scrabble Championship, becoming the youngest champion in the competition’s history. With a combination of sharp intellect and exceptional skill, Doko outclassed seasoned players across the continent to claim the prestigious title.

While the Scrabble community celebrated Doko’s ground-breaking achievement, his country barely noticed. There was no invitation to the Presidential Villa, no honourary titles, and no red-carpet reception to acknowledge this feat.

Once again, the country focused on football, denying the young prodigy Doko the recognition and accolades his exceptional accomplishment deserved.

“Lesser” sports shine despite poor funding

Nigerian sports may not have enjoyed a golden year, but there were standout moments, particularly in less celebrated sports.

Despite limited financial backing and institutional support, some athletes and teams consistently delivered world-class performances.

The Golden Arrows, Nigeria’s men’s handball team, clinched the President Cup at the Africa Men’s Handball Nations Cup in Egypt and followed it up with a bronze medal at the All Africa Games in Ghana – a feat Nigeria last achieved two decades earlier.

Meanwhile, the under-18 women’s handball team achieved an unprecedented feat by qualifying for the world championship. Their medal tally includes gold medals at the IHF Women’s Trophy Africa Zone 3 Phase in Ghana and the Continental Phase in Guinea Brazzaville.

They also won silver at the Inter-continental Phase in Uzbekistan and bronze at the African Women’s Nations Cup in Tunisia.

The under-18 men’s handball team also delivered an exceptional performance, winning the IHF Men’s Trophy Africa Zone 3 in Ghana and emerging victorious at the continental phase in Ethiopia. These successes underline the immense potential and dedication present in Nigerian handball.

In cricket, the female national team made history by clinching Nigeria’s only team medal at the African Games in Ghana, a feat made even more remarkable given that the Ministry of Sports excluded them from official sponsorship.

The U19 women’s cricket team also brought pride to the nation by winning a ticket to the World Cup in Malaysia, triumphing in the African final qualifying series. Their journey reflects resilience and excellence against all odds.

Among many other successes, Nigeria also emerged champions of the 2024 African U19 Girls Beach Volleyball Nations Championship in Morocco.

The heroics of Esther Osoba, who became Nigeria’s first female boxer to win a world title, stand as another highlight of 2024.

Though things didn’t go her way in the Olympics, Blessing Oborududu won an astonishing 14th African title in March, while her colleague Odunayo Adekuoroye won her eighth continental title.

At the African Championships in Athletics (the equivalent of AFCON in football), Nigeria scooped five gold medals, including the historic clean sweep in the women’s Discus event. None of the gold medal winners was invited to meet with the president or honoured like the Super Eagles players.

Overall, despite the feats in other sports, recognition and rewards for the athletes have been conspicuously absent.

Unequal Presidential recognition

In stark contrast, the Super Eagles’ second-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) received unparalleled presidential attention. Losing 2-1 to Cote d’Ivoire in the final, the team’s performance was commendable but not great.

Yet, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rolled out the red carpet, conferring Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) awards on the players and coaches, along with gifts of flats and plots of land in Abuja.

This grand gesture – unprecedented for a second-place finish – drew criticism for being out of sync with historical standards and for fostering complacency within the team.

Mixed reactions to Tinubu’s selective rewards

Some have defended the president’s actions, arguing that football’s unparalleled popularity and unifying power in Nigeria justify the special treatment. “The Super Eagles are more than a football team; they are a symbol of national pride,” said sports analyst Agbede Festus.

“Rewarding them, even for a second place, sends a message that their efforts are appreciated.”

However, others strongly disagree. Legendary Nigerian forward Segun Odegbami, in one of his writings, expressed concerns that this overindulgence might have contributed to the Super Eagles’ lacklustre performances in subsequent matches.

“Nigeria broke its own standards,” Odegbami noted. “We rewarded a team that did not win the trophy in a way the world had never seen before. That gesture was totally out of character with the norm.”

Critics also point out that many of the achievements in “lesser” sports were in age-grade competitions, suggesting that their significance might not be as impactful on a global scale.

“Not every victory deserves a state banquet,” argued Lagos-based sports journalist Opeyemi Olukayode. “We need to focus on senior-level achievements to gauge our true standing in global sports.”

Those advocating for wider recognition argue that extraordinary accomplishments, regardless of the age of the achiever or the field of endeavour, warrant acknowledgement. “If we don’t celebrate our youth champions now, how do we inspire them to achieve more?” asked Uchenna Okeke, a grassroots sports advocate. “Even a handshake from the President or a modest financial reward can go a long way.”

Demand for equity

The current reward system sends a dangerous message to athletes outside of football that they are second-rate. This isn’t just discouraging; it actively sabotages the growth of other sports, where Nigeria has a real chance to shine globally.

“The president cannot roll out the red carpet for every sporting achievement, and that’s understandable,” said veteran journalist Femi Ayodele. “But when an athlete or team achieves something exceptional—whether it’s becoming a world champion or making history in their sport—they deserve to be recognised, no matter how small the gesture.”

Implementing a rewards system that honours podium finishes across all sports disciplines would be a fairer and more impactful approach to recognising athletes’ achievements. Introducing a prestigious National Sports Excellence Awards ceremony to spotlight and celebrate both team and individual accomplishments would not only inspire athletes but also elevate the nation’s sports culture.

Imagine a Nigeria where every athlete, regardless of their sport, has the chance to become a legend. By investing in all our athletes, not just a select few, we can create a powerful, thriving sports culture. This means providing equal funding and support and ensuring that dedication and talent are recognised and rewarded, regardless of discipline.

This isn’t just about fairness; it’s about igniting a fire in the next generation. It’s about showing them that their dreams matter, that their hard work will be celebrated and that they, too, can reach the peak of their potential. This is how we build a nation of champions, a Nigeria where greatness knows no bounds.

