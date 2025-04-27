The third edition of the South Africa’s Cup, an 18-hole golf tournament, will take place on Sunday, 4 May, at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938 in Lagos.

The event is part of South Africa Week, celebrating 31 years of freedom and democracy.

Organised by Crossflex Nigeria Limited and supported by top sponsors such as AB InBev, Movenpick, Glenfiddich, FoodCo, Federal Palace Hotel, Jungle Filmworks, Frosty Bite, 1860 Travels, Mikano Motors, Acutech Support Systems, Checkoff, Q-Shop, Pepsi, Kaldi Africa, and Guinea Insurance, this year’s tournament aims to strengthen the bonds between the Nigerian and South African business communities.

The South Africa’s Cup brings together amateur golfers from both countries, including prominent business leaders and community figures, for a day of sport, networking, and celebration.

Over the years, it has earned a reputation for fostering bilateral partnerships and honouring South Africa’s democratic journey.

Speaking ahead of the event, Consul General Bobby Moore highlighted the importance of the tournament. “The South Africa’s Cup is vital in reinforcing the strong relationship between two of Africa’s leading economies. Its impact reaches beyond golf, encouraging deeper cooperation across multiple sectors,” he said.

He also praised the organisers, adding, “We commend Crossflex Nigeria Limited for their innovation in turning South Africa’s Cup into a major platform for unity and collaboration.”

With the backing of a wide range of Nigerian and international brands, the 2025 South Africa Cup stands as a strong symbol of shared commitment to unity, economic growth, and community development.

In addition to its sporting significance, the tournament promotes tourism, cultural exchange, and business connections, making it a key highlight of South Africa Week.

