The stage is set for a landmark moment in African mixed martial arts.

After the successful completion of the official weigh-ins, all roads now lead to the Eko Convention Center in Lagos, where PFL Africa makes its long-awaited Nigerian debut on Saturday with a stacked card featuring some of the continent’s most exciting talents.

With tournament places, national pride and continental bragging rights on the line, the inaugural PFL Africa event promises a night of high-stakes action as fighters from across Africa and beyond battle for supremacy.

The action gets underway at 6:00 PM WAT (1:00 PM ET), with every featured athlete successfully making weight ahead of their scheduled bouts.

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Adeshina headlines historic night

At the top of the card stands one of Nigeria’s most recognisable MMA names.

Wasi “The Nigerian Jaguar” Adeshina will carry the hopes of the home crowd when he faces Spain’s Ignacio “Nacho” Campos in a Featherweight Showcase main event that has all the ingredients of a crowd-pleaser.

Adeshina tipped the scales at 144.8 pounds, while Campos came in at 145.8 pounds, officially clearing the way for the headline attraction.

For Adeshina, the bout represents more than another fight. It is an opportunity to headline the first-ever PFL Africa event in Nigeria and further establish himself as one of the continent’s premier featherweights.

Ocheme eyes tournament statement

The co-main event shifts attention to the Lightweight Tournament, where Nigeria’s Patrick “Star Boi” Ocheme begins his quest for tournament glory against Cameroon’s Octave “The Bantu Warrior” Ayinda.

Both fighters successfully made weight, with Ocheme weighing 153.6 pounds and Ayinda coming in at the lightweight limit of 156 pounds.

With a place in the next round at stake, neither man can afford a slow start as the clash is expected to be one of the most closely contested contests on the card, matching two fighters who enter the tournament with impressive records and growing reputations.

Tournament battles take centre stage

Beyond the headline fights, several opening-round tournament contests are expected to shape the future of the PFL Africa season.

In the bantamweight division, Karim Henniene takes on Thimna Mhlauli, while Nigeria’s Raphael Uchegbu faces Edson Machavane.

Alain Majorique meets Dwight Joseph, and Boule Godogo squares off against Dauda Rajabu as fighters battle to move one step closer to tournament success.

The lightweight bracket also features Cornel Thompson against Aureo Cruz, Abderrahman Errachidy versus Hussain Al Kurdi, and Jean Do Santos against Demba Seck.

Showcase bouts add Extra Intrigue

The event also features several showcase contests across multiple weight classes.

In the middleweight division, Yahaya Yahuza faces Jordan Fongno after weighing 184.2 pounds and 185.4 pounds respectively.

The women’s strawweight division will see Juliet Ukah take on Elisandra Ferreira, while Shelda Chipito faces Haidy Ahmed in another featured matchup.

The light heavyweight showcase bout between Styve Ngono and Richard Muzaan rounds out a card designed to highlight the depth of talent emerging from Africa’s rapidly growing MMA scene.

Full PFL Africa: Nigeria – First Round Card

Featherweight Showcase Main Event

Wasi Adeshina (144.8 lbs) vs Ignacio Campos (145.8 lbs)

Lightweight Tournament First Round

Patrick Ocheme (153.6 lbs) vs Octave Ayinda (156 lbs)

Cornel Thompson (154.4 lbs) vs Aureo Cruz (154.4 lbs)

Abderrahman Errachidy (155.2 lbs) vs Hussain Al Kurdi (155.4 lbs)

Jean Do Santos (155 lbs) vs Demba Seck (154.6 lbs)

Bantamweight Tournament First Round

Karim Henniene (135.8 lbs) vs Thimna Mhlauli (134.6 lbs)

Raphael Uchegbu (135.6 lbs) vs Edson Machavane (134.6 lbs)

Alain Majorique (136 lbs) vs Dwight Joseph (135 lbs)

Boule Godogo (133.6 lbs) vs Dauda Rajabu (133 lbs)

Middleweight Showcase

Yahaya Yahuza (184.2 lbs) vs Jordan Fongno (185.4 lbs)

READ ALSO: PFL Africa announces full fight card for historic debut event in Lagos

Women’s Strawweight Showcase

Juliet Ukah (115.6 lbs) vs Elisandra Ferreira (115.8 lbs)

Shelda Chipito (116 lbs) vs Haidy Ahmed (116 lbs)

Light Heavyweight Showcase

Styve Ngono (204.4 lbs) vs Richard Muzaan (205.4 lbs)

Bantamweight Tournament Alternate

Asiashu Tshitamba (135.4 lbs)

For Nigerian fight fans, Saturday’s event represents more than another fight card. It is a historic milestone for African MMA and an opportunity for local stars to perform on one of the biggest stages the sport has brought to the continent.

The weigh-ins are complete, the fighters are ready. Now, Lagos takes centre stage.