In 2004, Nigerian business mogul Kunle Soname founded Dender FC with a vision to create a grassroots football club for the youth in Lagos’ Ketu area.

The goal was to provide a platform for development and recreation.

Two decades later, few could have predicted the remarkable journey that would turn this modest club into Remo Stars – the shining stars of Remo Land and, eventually, the kings of Nigerian football.

After years of building, two agonising second-place finishes, and relentless belief, Remo Stars have finally claimed their place as champions of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) at the third time of asking.

This is the incredible story of a club that rose from nothing to the ashes of heartbreak and then to etch their name in Nigerian football history.

Dreamt in Lagos, rooted in Ikenne

The story of Remo Stars is inseparable from the vision of Kunle Soname, a passionate football enthusiast who dreamed of building an elite football institution.

Starting as Dender FC, the club competed in the lower rungs of Nigerian football. But Mr Soname’s ambitions were never limited to the local stage, and through calculated investments, from setting up a magnificent stadium in Ikenne to launching a thriving academy and a women’s team established in 2023, Soname laid the foundations for sustainable success.

Renamed Remo Stars FC, the team embodied the dreams of an entire community and began its climb.

By 2010, FC Dender earned promotion to Nigeria’s second-tier league, the Nigeria National League (NNL), playing their home games at Agege Stadium, Lagos.

Following their survival in the league and a growing fan base, the club rebranded in 2011 relocating to Ikenne, Ogun State (Mr Soname’s hometown) and was renamed Remo Stars Sports Club to represent Remo Land.

Under the guidance of coach Fatai Osho, the team developed a unique playing style known as the “Sugar Concept,” similar to Barcelona’s philosophy, helping transform young grassroots players into professional footballers.

Season by season, Remo Stars grew into a more structured, ambitious club with a clear footballing identity.

Climbing the ladder: NLO to NPFL

Remo Stars’ ascent was anything but easy.

The club earned promotion from the Nationwide League One (NLO) to the Nigeria National League (NNL), and after six seasons of hard-fought campaigns, finally broke into the top tier, the NPFL in 2016 with a 10 points lead, losing one game all through the season.

Led by Coach Nduka Ugbade and assisted by Uche Okagbue and Daniel Ogunmodede (now the Head Coach), Remo Stars featured in the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League and had a bittersweet experience as the club got relegated the same season.

But as a side who never knows when they are beaten and does not take NO for an answer, the ‘Skyblue Stars’ returned to the topflight immediately, securing promotion through the 2017/2018 Super 8 Play-offs competition in Aba, Abia State.

Unfortunately, history repeated itself once again, as Remo Stars were relegated immediately in the 2018/2019 season after a change of coaches, and didn’t make it back to the topflight till 2021.

Returning alongside Shooting Stars of Ibadan, Niger Tornadoes of Minna, and Gombe United, who are already back in relegation waters after being relegated again last season.

The quartet replaced Jigawa Golden Stars, Warri Wolves, Ifeanyi Ubah United and Adamawa United, demoted in the 2020-21 campaign.

Despite the inconsistency in the club’s premier league status, the club established a great youth academy system in 2016 and was headed by Daniel Ogunmodede, who has since gone on to coach the senior side and has turned them into champions.

Heartbreaks that forged Champions

For many newly promoted clubs, survival is the goal once back amongst the big boys. But, for Remo Stars, the mission was different as lessons had been learnt, and the goal had changed, in fact, positively. As it was now: to compete, contend, and eventually conquer.

The road to glory, however, was paved with pain. Remo Stars finished second in the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons, narrowly missing out on the NPFL title each time.

Their close shaves, first, behind Enyimba International at the Super 6 in Lagos, where they lost the league by just a lone goal margin, was gut-wrenching for players and fans alike.

And then Rangers International; by five points last season. But the club refused to break. Instead, the pain became fuel for an even greater push.

As the captain who has seen it all and been through it for most parts, as well as leading the team through the near misses, he declared: “I led the side to the continent,” Nduka reflected. “And we were so close to winning the league last season, but we were denied by just a goal. This season, I believe, will be different.

“We’ve also been very consistent for the past 2 to 3 seasons now, which is a very good factor that makes us believe that it’s probably our turn now.”

A season to remember

In the 2024/25 season, Remo Stars finally found the right balance of grit, flair, and consistency.

With crucial victories, including dominant home performances at the Remo Stars Stadium and big away results against rivals like Shooting Stars and Kwara United, the Sky Blue Stars positioned themselves as front-runners.

While others stumbled, Remo stayed relentless. Their defence is among the stingiest in the league, with just 25 goals conceded, the same as Rivers United in second.

While their attack, led by Old war horse Sikiru Alimi, has produced 45 goals in total, only second to high-scoring new boys Ikorodu City with 53 goals, and ever-consistent stars such as Adedayo Olamilekan, Kehinde Bankole, Haruna Hadi, Seun Ogunribide, Samuel Anakwe, imports of Frank Kwame, and Obassa; and marshalled by Nduka’s leadership, provided the cutting edge in a season that promised a lot, and delivered on all fronts.

Tactical brilliance of Coach Daniel Ogunmodede

Central to Remo Stars’ triumph is Coach Daniel Ogunmodede, affectionately known as Ijaball. His tactical astuteness, ability to rotate the squad smartly, and his calm demeanour under pressure have given Remo Stars an edge when the stakes were highest.

Under Ogunmodede’s guidance, Remo Stars have adopted a fearless, possession-based style of play rarely seen consistently in the NPFL. Yet they could be pragmatic when needed, grinding out results in tough venues.

Remo Stars have come painfully close to NPFL success in recent seasons, finishing second on multiple occasions. But this time, Ogunmodede was determined to break the jinx.

“We’ve had the opportunity of being champions for close to 2-3 seasons. We don’t want to be ‘nearly’ again; we want to be champions. And in being a champion, we need to fight again.”

Asked about what sets this campaign apart from the last two, Ogunmodede pointed to newfound stability and sharp focus within the club’s ranks.

“We are more focused and better stable now. The club is a process we’ve built together. We give it our all, and we are more stable this season. That’s the advantage we have.”

Eyes on Africa: The journey continues

As NPFL champions, Remo Stars now set their sights on the CAF Champions League, representing Nigeria on the continental stage once again.

With a solid structure, talented squad, clear philosophy, and experiences from previous failures, they are primed not just to participate but to make a statement across Africa.

If you ask me? Their fairytale is far from over.

