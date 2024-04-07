Nigeria’s current number one player, Francis Epe, shot a brilliant twelve under par, 60 to set the course record at the opening tournament of the Acropolis Gardens and Residence Golf Course, Okija, in Anambra State over the weekend.

The event, graced by invited top professionals and amateurs across the country, had 86 golfers vying for honours at the 42 Hectare nine-hole facility.

Epe said, “The course is well laid out and played to my strength. I just told myself that I would avoid all the sand traps and water hazards, and I also chipped in twice in the round. In all, I had 12 birdies and six pars. It was a bogey-free round.”

Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi, the promoter of the Acropolis Gardens and Residence Golf Course facility, said the goal was to re-introduce Okija, his community, to the world.

“Okija has many interpretations in people’s minds; we want people to rethink what this place is when it is mentioned. The Acropolis Golf Course is one of our many planned projects to make this happen.” He told journalists at the official tee-off to commission the facility.

Already, the Professional Golfers’ Association of Nigeria, represented by its director, Tony Philmoore, has commended the facility and said it qualifies for a grade A facility, given the level of excellence that was put in at every level of the construction.

“I dare say that this facility is one of the best in the country; as the director of the PGA in Nigeria, I am very proud that the promoters of this project did not hold anything back in making sure they gave a world-class infrastructure. The present PGA executives and I will be working with this team to make sure they realise their goal.”

Epe’s record of twelve under par was four shots ahead of Python Golf Club’s Gift Willy, who claimed the runner-up prize in the professional category with eight under par 64, while Benin Golf Club’s Chukwudi Okoro placed third, shooting 67.

Azudialu-Obiejesi said his fulfilment was seeing the class of people that showed up for the inaugural event and how far some of them have had to travel to feature at the event.

“Acropolis Gardens and Residence Golf Course is now open, and we have a befitting world-class 155 rooms capacity at the Acropolis Gardens and Residence Golf Course to accommodate their accommodation while they are here. We are planning to hold a series of events at least once a quarter involving the professionals going forward.”

Thirty-six handicapper Nkechi Nwaokolo, with a 112 gross score, won the lady’s category with her net of 76, beating Rita Izojie with two strokes at 78 net, while Nkechi Musa-Tolani picked the third prize, returning a 79 net score in 18 holes.

