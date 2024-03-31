Ikoyi Club‘s Sunday Olapade has won the Second Custodian Golf Classic at the Lakowe Lakes Golf Club in Lagos.

This is Olapades’s first win on the Professional Golf Developmental Tour, and he did it in style.

He shot 73, 68, 73 (214), two under par, to pocket the N3 million star prize at the 54 holes affair.

“It was a tough event, given the quality of the players on the field. I think hard work paid off for me, and I want to thank God for this opportunity to win this event.” Olapade said after his sweet victory at Lakowe.

Wole Oshin, the group managing director of Custodian Investment, said the event is an avenue to show support for the abundance of talent in professional golf in the country.

“This event is our platform to support professional golf. We believe other corporates and individuals can see the potential in them through the light events like this shine on them.” He said

He also underscored that the purse of this year’s event was raised by a hundred per cent to N20 million naira from N10 million at the first edition of the Custodian Classic in Ikoyi Club last year.

“The purse was increased to N20 million this year in response to the high number of foreign players request to be part of the event from the entries and data analysed from the first edition.”

Ghana’s Augustine Manasseh led the foreign players’ charge for the title that ended him at 222 (+6) after the 54-hole play, which could only fetch him a joint fourth-place finish alongside Otukpo-based George Inalegwu.

Nigeria’s former number one, Kamalu Bako, who topped the event’s leaderboard with a 68, four under par on the opening day, struggled to a second-place finish with four strokes adrift of Olapade’s winning score. Francis Epe, current PGD Tour leader, placed third with 224, four over par finish, suffering the same fate.

PGD Tour’s Commissioner, Femi Olagbenro, said the Tour is gaining momentum, and they are working to raise the deliverables for all.

He said: “We are bringing freshness to the Tour on so many fronts, the tweaks we are working on with the venue and trying to onboard new sponsors while ensuring all parties get the right value for their investment.”

Photo Caption: Wole Oshin, Group Managing Director of Custodian Investment PLC, presents the winners’ cheque to Sunday Olapade at Lakowe Lakes Golf Club after concluding the Second Custodian Classic in Lagos.

