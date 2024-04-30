The World Table Tennis (WTT) has fixed June 17 for the 2024 WTT Contender Lagos, one of the three WTT events in Africa for the year.

The week-long event is expected to be rounded off on 23 June in Lagos, which is one of the top cities in the world hosting the WTT Contender Series.

The management of WTT also confirmed that the tournament will also provide ranking points for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In the final calendar released by WTT, Lagos will welcome some of the best table tennis players in the world in June.

According to the Event Director, WTT Contender Lagos, Kweku Tandoh, it is obvious that WTT management is impressed with what the city of Lagos put up in 2023, as they did not hesitate in approving the city to host the second edition this year.

He said: “We are indeed overwhelmed with the impressive appraisal by the management of WTT on the maiden edition in 2023.

“Apart from the WTT team, the players and coaches are eager to return to Lagos following the massive support from the Lagos fans and the warm hospitality of Lagosians.

“This year, we will improve on what we did in 2023 and hope that we can continue to raise the bar when it comes to hosting major international competitions.

“The players are eager to come back to Lagos and we will welcome them and continue to put Lagos on the world table tennis map.”

Tandoh, who is also the Chief Operating Officer of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF), applauded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for his unflinching support and for providing the enabling environment for table tennis to thrive.

Lagos will be the first city in Africa to host the WTT Series this year, while Tunis will host the second WTT Series later in the year.

