The stage is set for an epic showdown in Calabar, Cross River State, as 2,300 athletes are ready to battle it out in the Grand Finale of the highly anticipated MTN CHAMPS Season 2.

The event will culminate on 3 May at the U.J. Esuene Stadium.

A press conference held in the state capital heralded the highly anticipated event.

Top officials from the Cross River State government and high-ranking MTN officials were in attendance, including MTN’s Chief Marketing Officer – Adia Sowho; General Manager of Brand and Communications – Emamoke Ogoro; Chief Information Officer – Shoyinka Shodunke; Vice-President of the Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF) – Emmanuel Ebong, and MoC Founder – Bambo Akani among others.

Eighteen of the 70 MVPs (Most Valuable Performers) selected across the first three locations of MTN CHAMPS Season 2 (Asaba, Ibadan, and Jos) and sponsored for the Calabar Grand Final were also present.

Ready to host

Agnes Atsu, in her welcome address, expressed her delight at Calabar hosting the Season 2 Grand Finale and thanked the organisers of MTN CHAMPS.

“We have one of the best facilities in this country for Track and field,” she stated.

“There’s no reason why such an event should not be held in Calabar. I want to promise you that the Cross River State Government is giving you all the support. We promise you a very serene environment, we promise you hitch-free competition, we promise that the facilities are there for you, and we hope to do much more than this with you. The Government of Cross River State, too, is open for collaboration, partnership and anything else.”

Augustine Odey, representing the Commissioner for Education, reiterated the Ministry of Education‘s strong support for the MTN CHAMPS Grand Finale.

Remarkable growth

On her part, Adia Sowho, MTN’s chief marketing officer, celebrated the remarkable growth of the new athletics competition since its inception.

“We’ve come a long way since the inception of MTN Athletics Championships,” she said. “Season 1 was extraordinary. Over 7,000 athletes from 375 schools participated, showcasing their talent and unwavering determination. Season 2 has already surpassed Season 1 in many ways. Over 8,000 people registered, and 2,300 athletes have registered for the Grand Finale.”

“This Grand Finale is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our athletes, coaches, and organisers,” Sowho continued. “It’s a chance to recognise the countless hours of training, the moments of struggle, and the bonds forged under a shared love for athletics. We envision a future where Nigerian athletes consistently stand on the podium at major international events, inspiring the next generation.”

Sowho commended the athletes’ resilience and spoke about the potential of MTN CHAMPS, highlighting Miracle Ezechukwu, who qualified for the forthcoming World U20 Championships after winning the Junior 100m and 200m titles in Jos.

MoC Founde Bambo Akani recounted the inspiration behind MTN CHAMPS.

“Witnessing the Jamaican Champs 11 years ago, I knew this had to happen in Nigeria,” he said. “Now, halfway through Season 2, we’ve held eight events in seven cities. We’ve exceeded the number of schools and athletes from Season 1, with over 400 schools and 8,000 registered athletes. The Grand Finale in Calabar is a huge feat, with 2,300 athletes registered.”

NSSF’s Vice-President, Emmanuel Ebong, pledged the Federation’s continued support for future MTN Champs events: “Together, we can partner and bring out worthy champions from Nigeria,” he concluded.

