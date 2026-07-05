Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed suggestions that his side requires a special tactical blueprint to stop Norway’s prolific striker Erling Haaland, insisting his experienced defenders already know exactly what it takes to contain one of the world’s deadliest forwards.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s FIFA World Cup Round of 16 showdown in New Jersey, Ancelotti expressed complete confidence in his backline as Brazil look to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Norway’s Erling Haaland heads into the knockout fixture in outstanding form, having scored five goals in just three matches to emerge as one of the leading contenders for the tournament’s Golden Boot. However, the Manchester City striker is expected to face stern resistance from familiar rivals Gabriel Magalhães and Marquinhos.

Gabriel, who regularly battles Haaland in the English Premier League during Arsenal’s meetings with Manchester City, will renew that rivalry on the international stage. At the same time, Brazil captain Marquinhos also boasts valuable experience against the Norwegian goal machine from previous UEFA Champions League encounters.

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Ancelotti believes that familiarity is sufficient preparation. “Everyone knows how he works. I have nothing to explain to my defenders about how to play against him. They’ve faced him several times already,” the Brazilian coach said during his pre-match press conference.

The Italian tactician also rejected the idea of creating an “anti-Haaland” strategy. “I don’t think there’s such a thing as an anti-Haaland plan. I don’t need to tell my players how to defend.”

Guimarães highlights midfield battle

While Brazil’s defenders will carry the responsibility of limiting Haaland’s influence inside the penalty area, midfielder Bruno Guimarães believes the real battle begins much earlier.

The Newcastle United midfielder, who has also faced Haaland in the Premier League, stressed the importance of cutting off the striker’s supply rather than simply marking him. “We have to avoid the ball getting to his feet,” Guimarães explained. “We need to attack, but someone must always stay close to him because with just one chance, he can decide the match.”

His role becomes even more significant following the injury-enforced absence of Lucas Paquetá, which is forcing Brazil to reshape their midfield for the knockout encounter.

Extreme heat set to test both teams

Weather conditions are expected to play a major role in Sunday’s contest, with extreme heat continuing to affect the region. Forecasts predict temperatures will remain high, as the heat index in nearby New York reached 105°F (41°C) on Friday before easing marginally during Saturday’s training sessions.

Guimarães admitted that the challenging conditions could significantly affect the match’s intensity. “I don’t think anybody is used to that temperature,” he said. “This will be a very physical match. It’s extremely important to have every player ready, including those coming off the bench, because fresh legs could make the difference.”

Brazil boosted by confidence and Raphinha’s recovery

Ancelotti believes Brazil enters the Round of 16 with renewed confidence after fighting back to defeat Japan 2-1 in the previous round, a victory he believes strengthened his players’ belief ahead of facing Norway.

“We have to play at our best level, but I think we’re at a stage where we can do that because we’re confident,” Ancelotti said. “We came through a very difficult match against Japan, and we’re prepared for whatever happens, just as we were in that game.”

The Brazil coach also provided an encouraging update on winger Raphinha, who has missed the team’s last two matches with a thigh injury. Although the Barcelona star is not yet fully fit, Ancelotti revealed he could return as a substitute.

“Raphinha is making great progress. He’s not at 100 per cent, but he could be on the bench and play a few minutes. He’s recovering very quickly, and we’re delighted because he’s a very important player for our team.”

Neymar and Vinícius could finally share the spotlight

Ancelotti also hinted that Brazilian fans could finally see Neymar and Vinícius Júnior play together during the knockout clash. Although Vinícius has spearheaded Brazil’s attack with four goals at the tournament, Neymar has been limited to a brief substitute appearance after recovering from a calf injury. The coach suggested the duo’s partnership is only a matter of time.

“Yes, Neymar and Vinícius could play together at some point, and I think they will.”

With a quarter-final place at stake, Brazil will be banking on their defensive experience, midfield discipline, and attacking depth to overcome a Norway side inspired by the tournament’s most prolific striker.