The Democratic Republic of Congo announced their return to the FIFA World Cup stage with a spirited 1-1 draw against Portugal on Wednesday, denying Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates victory in their Group K opener.

The Leopards are appearing at the tournament for the first time in 52 years after eliminating Nigeria in the African qualifying playoffs and overcoming Jamaica in the Intercontinental playoffs.

The game

Portugal looked set for a winning start when João Neves headed home Pedro Neto’s cross in the sixth minute. The early goal appeared to justify their status as favourites against a Congolese side making only their second World Cup appearance.

However, DR Congo responded positively. Yoane Wissa fired narrowly wide before Cédric Bakambu tested the Portuguese defence as the African side gradually settled into the contest.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Despite dominating possession, Portugal struggled to create clear-cut chances against a disciplined Congolese backline. Bruno Fernandes came closest to extending the lead when his pass released Nuno Mendes, but goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi produced an excellent save.

The Leopards were rewarded for their resilience on the stroke of halftime. Wissa rose unmarked from a corner kick and headed beyond Diogo Costa to score DR Congo’s first-ever World Cup goal and level the match at 1-1.

Portugal pushed for a winner after the break. João Cancelo thought he had restored the lead, but his effort was ruled out for offside. Ronaldo, featuring in his sixth World Cup, finally got a sight of goal late in the game but failed to convert.

DR Congo also threatened to snatch a famous victory, with Bakambu striking the post during an encouraging second-half display.

In the end, neither side could find a decisive goal as the points were shared.

Implication

For DR Congo, the draw represents another milestone in a remarkable journey that saw them edge Nigeria to a World Cup place and return to football’s biggest stage after more than five decades away.

Portugal, meanwhile, will be concerned by a lacklustre attacking display and Ronaldo’s inability to make the difference as they seek a stronger performance in their next Group K fixture.

Wednesday’s result leaves Group K finely balanced ahead of the remaining fixtures involving Colombia and Uzbekistan.