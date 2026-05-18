Arsenal moved closer to winning their first Premier League title in 22 years after beating Burnley 1-0 on Monday at the Emirates stadium.

The win moved Arsenal five points ahead of Manchester City, who still have a game to play against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Arsenal controlled most of the match but found it difficult to break down Burnley’s defence in the first half. Leandro Trossard came close when his low shot hit the post, while captain Martin Ødegaard also missed narrowly.

The breakthrough finally came from a corner kick before halftime. Kai Havertz rose above everyone in the box to head the ball into the net for the only goal of the match.

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The assist came from Bukayo Saka, who recorded his 50th Premier League assist. At 24 years old, Saka became the second-youngest player to reach both 50 goals and 50 assists in the competition after Wayne Rooney.

Arsenal continued to search for a second goal after the break, but Burnley managed to hold on despite more pressure from the home side.

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The result was Arsenal’s third straight 1-0 league victory and another clean sheet for goalkeeper David Raya. Raya’s 19th clean sheet of the season matched the club’s Premier League record set by David Seaman.

Arsenal can now win the title if Manchester City fail to beat Bournemouth on Tuesday.