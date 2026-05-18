Former Gombe State Governor and long-serving senator, Danjuma Goje, has lost the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primary election for Gombe Central.

Mr Goje, who has held the seat since 2011, was defeated by Jarman Deba in the primary election conducted in Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area.

The returning officer announced that Mr Deba, a retired deputy commissioner of police, secured 21,793 votes, while Mr Goje polled 2,620 votes.

The outcome marks a significant political shift in Gombe Central, where Mr Goje has remained a dominant figure for over a decade following his tenure as governor from 2003 to 2011.

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Supporters of Mr Deba celebrated the victory, describing it as a fresh political direction for the senatorial district ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mr Goje has a rift with Governor Muhammadu Yahaya and the State APC leadership, which has contributed to his fate.

Party stakeholders called on APC members to remain united after the primary, stressing the need for reconciliation and cooperation ahead of the main election.