The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Cyril Fasuyi and Senator Yemi Adaramodu on Monday secured the All Progressives Congress senatorial tickets for the 2027 National Assembly election in Ekiti State.

The trio emerged winners of the APC senatorial primaries conducted across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Declaring the result for Ekiti Central Senatorial District, in Ado-Ekiti by the Chairman of the APC Senatorial Primary Election Committee, Asipa Banjo said Mr Bamidele, who was the sole aspirant in the contest, polled 29,586 affirmative votes to emerge the party’s candidate.

He said, “That Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, having satisfied the requirements of the APC constitution and guidelines and scored the highest number of yes votes, is hereby declared the winner of the primary election and is returned elected as the party’s senatorial candidate for Ekiti Central Senatorial District.”

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

In Ekiti North Senatorial District, Mr Fasuyi defeated three other aspirants to clinch the party’s ticket.

According to the results announced by the committee, Dare Owolabi got 2,836 votes, while a former senator, Ayodele Arise, polled 4,868 votes.

Dipo Bamisaye secured 3,694 votes, while Mr Fasuyi emerged victorious with 14,179 votes.

Mr Banjo, subsequently declared Mr Fasuyi winner of the primary, saying he satisfied the requirements of the APC constitution and scored the highest number of votes cast in the election.

In Ekiti South Senatorial District, Mr Adaramodu defeated former Senate Minority Leader, Biodun Olujimi, and former Commissioner for Public Utilities, Bamidele Faparusi, to secure the APC ticket.

According to the result, Mr Adaramodu polled 12,200 votes to defeat Mrs Olujimi, who scored 7,420 votes, while Mr Faparusi garnered 5,502 votes.

With their victory the trio will now face candidates of other parties in the National Assembly elections scheduled for January.