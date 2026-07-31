Adeyinka Famadewa, a presidential aide on homeland security, has outlined four strategic priorities to strengthen Nigeria’s homeland security architecture, including a unified surveillance system, improved identity management, enhanced border security, and stronger early warning and crisis response mechanisms.

Mr Famadewa, a retired major general, announced the priorities in a statement on Friday after his first meeting with representatives and heads of key Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) alongside security and regulatory institutions to improve inter-agency collaboration on national security.

The meeting, held at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in Abuja, focused on developing practical frameworks for implementing four major initiatives designed to address Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

Those in attendance included the Permanent Secretary of the Special Services Office, the Comptroller-General of Customs, the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Director-General of the Office for Strategic Preparedness and Resilience (OSPRE), as well as representatives of the armed forces, intelligence agencies, ministries and other security stakeholders.

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The priorities

The first priority is the implementation of a Unified Surveillance Programme to improve situational awareness across the country through enhanced monitoring and technology.

The second centres on strengthening identity management to address anonymity concerns and reduce the use of anonymous platforms for criminal activities.

The third focuses on improving border security through greater inter-agency coordination, technology deployment and intelligence-led operations to curb cross-border crimes.

The fourth priority is the establishment of more effective Early Warning, Crisis Reporting and Response mechanisms to enable timely detection of threats, coordinated decision-making and rapid emergency response.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Famadewa said President Bola Tinubu remains committed to building “a secure, resilient and technology-driven homeland security ecosystem” capable of addressing both existing and emerging threats.

He said achieving that goal would require sustained collaboration, intelligence sharing and coordinated action among relevant institutions.

The presidential aide, who was appointed by Mr Tinubu in May, clarified that his office was created to complement, rather than replace, the work of existing security agencies.

He also commended the armed forces and other security agencies for their efforts in restoring peace across the country while stressing the importance of non-kinetic measures in strengthening societal resilience.

Participants at the meeting reaffirmed their commitment to greater institutional synergy, noting that Nigeria’s complex security challenges require a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach driven by collaboration, information sharing, technological innovation and coordinated implementation.

The meeting ended with an agreement to establish coordination mechanisms, hold regular stakeholder engagements and develop implementation frameworks to translate the four strategic priorities into measurable outcomes.

Background

The renewed focus on identity management and reducing anonymity comes amid growing concerns that terrorist and organised criminal groups continue to exploit gaps in Nigeria’s digital governance framework.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that extremist groups increasingly rely on encrypted messaging platforms to coordinate attacks, recruit members, disseminate propaganda and evade law enforcement.

Security experts have also warned that weak identity management systems and fragmented digital governance have made it easier for criminals to obtain multiple identities, use unregistered or fraudulently registered SIM cards, and exploit anonymous online accounts to facilitate terrorism, kidnapping and financial crimes.

Authorities have repeatedly argued that strengthening digital identity systems, improving data integration across government agencies and enhancing lawful intelligence capabilities are critical to disrupting these networks while balancing citizens’ privacy rights.

Mr Famadewa’s proposed strategies mirror issues that have featured prominently in recent analyses of Nigeria’s security architecture. A PREMIUM TIMES analysis highlighted how weak early warning systems and fragmented information-sharing continue to undermine counterterrorism efforts, arguing that interoperable digital platforms could help communities report threats before attacks occur.

Similarly, another PREMIUM TIMES analysis on intelligence-led policing found that fragmented government databases, weak digital identity systems and poor interoperability between agencies have limited the effectiveness of technology-driven security initiatives. The report argued that stronger digital governance and integrated identity systems are essential for improving intelligence gathering and law enforcement.

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