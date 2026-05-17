Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey celebrated his 100th appearance for Fulham F.C. as the London club played out a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. in Sunday’s Premier League encounter at Molineux.

The match also saw the return of fellow Nigerian international Alex Iwobi, who made his comeback after spending several weeks sidelined with a hamstring injury.

While the result did little to boost Fulham’s fading European ambitions, the afternoon carried special significance for Bassey, whose influence at the club has continued to grow since he arrived from AFC Ajax in July 2023.

The Nigerian defender has developed into one of Marco Silva’s most trusted players, impressing with his physical presence, versatility, recovery pace and consistency across Fulham’s backline.

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His latest appearance underlined how far he has come after enduring a difficult spell in the Netherlands before rebuilding his reputation in England.

Fulham, however, found themselves under pressure for much of the opening half as Wolves started aggressively in front of their home supporters.

The breakthrough eventually arrived in the 25th minute when Mateus Mane fired a powerful effort beyond Bernd Leno after being picked out by South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan.

Wolves continued to threaten, with Adam Armstrong striking the post while Yerson Mosquera also caused problems from set pieces as the hosts searched for a second goal.

Fulham gradually improved as the game progressed, with Iwobi helping the visitors regain composure and control in midfield on his return to the starting lineup.

Their persistence was rewarded deep into first-half stoppage time after VAR intervention led to a penalty decision in Fulham’s favour. American full-back Antonee Robinson converted calmly from the spot to level the scores before halftime.

The second half also featured more Nigerian involvement, as Fulham introduced Samuel Chukwueze to add attacking urgency, while Wolves responded by introducing Tolu Arokodare.

Despite late pressure from both sides, neither team could find a winner, with José Sá and Bernd Leno producing important saves to preserve the draw.

For Fulham, the point offered limited movement in the standings, but Bassey’s milestone and Iwobi’s return provided positives ahead of the final game of the season.