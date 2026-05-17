Nigeria’s preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations will continue next month with two international friendlies against Senegal women’s national football team, following weeks of uncertainty surrounding the Super Falcons’ build-up to the tournament.

The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed through the SFShow that both matches will take place in Ikenne on 5 June and 8 June during the FIFA international window, offering head coach Justine Madugu a much-needed opportunity to assess his squad ahead of the continental showpiece in Morocco.

The fixtures come after multiple failed attempts by Nigeria to secure high-level warm-up games before the start of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for 25 July.

For the Super Falcons, the Senegal double-header could prove crucial after a frustrating period marked by cancelled tournaments, withdrawn opponents and limited competitive action compared to several of their continental rivals.

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Super Falcons struggle for proper WAFCON preparation

Nigeria originally planned a far more active preparation schedule for 2026.

Earlier in the year, the Super Falcons were expected to participate in a four-nation WAFU B tournament in Abidjan alongside Senegal, Ghana and the Ivory Coast between 27 February and 7 March. However, the competition was eventually cancelled following organisational and logistical complications.

The nine-time African champions then arranged another international friendly against Jamaican women’s national football team in the United Kingdom for late May, but that game also collapsed after the Caribbean side withdrew because of organisational issues.

Those repeated setbacks left Nigeria scrambling for alternatives barely weeks before the start of WAFCON in Morocco.

Madugu recently admitted that arranging quality friendlies had become one of the biggest challenges facing his technical crew. According to the coach, several African countries initially expressed interest in facing Nigeria before backing away as negotiations progressed.

Nigeria’s dominance in women’s football appears to have become part of the problem.

The Super Falcons remain the most successful side in African women’s football history with 10 WAFCON titles, and many federations are reportedly reluctant to risk damaging defeats ahead of the tournament.

That lack of preparation matches has already affected the team’s rhythm and continuity.

Nigeria have played only two matches in 2026 — both against Cameroon women’s national football team in March. The Super Falcons lost the first encounter 1-0 before bouncing back strongly to claim a convincing 3-1 victory in the second game.

Meanwhile, rivals such as Zambia women’s national football team, South Africa women’s national football team and Egypt women’s national football team have enjoyed more consistent schedules against stronger opposition as preparations intensify across the continent.

Nigeria, Senegal renew growing rivalry

Although meetings between Nigeria and Senegal at the senior level have been relatively limited, there is already an important history between both nations.

Their last major senior clash came during qualification for the 2016 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal held Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in Dakar during the first leg before the Super Falcons responded with a composed 2-0 victory in Abuja to progress.

Overall, Nigeria remain unbeaten against Senegal in senior women’s football with one victory and one draw from their two previous encounters.

Recent youth-level meetings have also favoured Nigeria.

Earlier this year, the Falconets eliminated Senegal from the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers. Kindness Chinaza Ifeanyi scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 first-leg win at the MKO Abiola Stadium before Nigeria secured another 2-1 victory in Thiès to complete a 3-1 aggregate triumph.

The Falconets had also thrashed Senegal 4-0 during the women’s football event at the 2024 African Games. Still, Senegal will arrive in Nigeria carrying their own ambitions ahead of WAFCON.

Senegal have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Algeria and Kenya, while Nigeria face a difficult Group C containing Zambia, Egypt and Malawi.

Nigeria’s group is already viewed as one of the toughest in the competition, particularly given Zambia’s rapid rise in African women’s football over the past few years.

WAFCON pressure continues to build for Nigeria

The stakes surrounding WAFCON 2026 extend far beyond continental supremacy.

The tournament will also determine Africa’s qualification slots for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, with semi-finalists expected to secure automatic qualification.

That reality places enormous pressure on the Super Falcons to deliver both performances and results in Morocco.

Nigeria will head into the tournament aiming to continue their dominance on the continental scene, after their narrow win against hosts Morocco in the last edition, while also trying to rebuild confidence within the squad after an inconsistent preparation period.

The Senegal friendlies may have arrived later than expected, but they now represent a vital opportunity for Madugu and his players to regain momentum, improve tactical sharpness and strengthen chemistry before another major continental challenge begins.