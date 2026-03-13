Manager Francesco Farioli has praised Nigerian striker Terem Moffi following his influential performance in FC Porto’s 2–1 victory over VfB Stuttgart in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening.

The Super Eagles forward, who joined Porto on loan from OGC Nice during the winter transfer window, made his mark early in the contest by opening the scoring in the 21st minute.

Moffi showed composure in front of goal, calmly finishing after a well-timed pass from Borja Sainz to give the Portuguese giants the lead.

The strike was the Nigerian’s second goal for Porto since completing his January move, an encouraging sign as he continues to settle into life in Portugal and adapt to the demands of the club’s attacking system.

Farioli impressed by Moffi’s complete performance

While the goal was important, Farioli insisted that Moffi’s overall contribution to the team stood out even more.

Speaking after the match, the Italian coach praised the striker’s work rate, physical presence, and pressing off the ball, qualities he believes are vital to Porto’s style of play.

“They were the last players to arrive and are trying to get into the rhythm,” Farioli said.

“Terem had a great game. Besides the goal, he helped us in duels and was good without the ball, pressing.”

The manager’s comments underline the importance of Moffi’s role beyond simply scoring goals, particularly in a high-intensity European contest where physical battles and defensive discipline often decide matches.

A chance to rebuild momentum

Moffi’s display will come as a major boost for the Nigerian international, who endured a difficult period in France before making the switch from Nice.

During his time in Ligue 1, the striker showed flashes of his goal-scoring ability but struggled at times to maintain consistent form, prompting the move to Porto in search of renewed momentum.

The loan transfer has given the 26-year-old a fresh platform to rediscover the qualities that once made him one of the most promising Nigerian forwards in European football.

Focus shifts to domestic action

With confidence growing, Moffi will now look to carry that form into Porto’s upcoming league fixture against Moreirense FC.

A strong run of performances could also strengthen his case for a return to the Nigeria national football team as the Super Eagles prepare for the next international window.

For now, though, the striker’s immediate mission is clear; continue proving his value in Porto’s colours and build on a performance that earned praise from his manager and renewed belief in his resurgence.