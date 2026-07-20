Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has admitted Spain deserved to be crowned FIFA World Cup 2026 champions after La Albiceleste’s dream of retaining the trophy ended with a heartbreaking 1-0 extra-time defeat in Sunday’s final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Substitute Ferran Torres emerged as Spain’s hero, striking in the second period of extra time to finally break the hearts and resistance of a 10-man Argentina side, handing La Roja their second FIFA World Cup title.

The defeat ended Argentina’s bid to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup, with captain Lionel Messi very ordinary in the Final.

Speaking after the final whistle, Scaloni acknowledged that Spain had been the superior team on the day, but insisted he remained immensely proud of his players for another remarkable World Cup campaign.

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“They were the better side, that’s the truth, but I’ll cherish the memory of them, of what they achieved, and of the value of making it this far,” Scaloni said.

“We have to place immense value on this because it takes so much effort.”

The 48-year-old also stressed the importance of accepting defeat with the same dignity his team had shown while celebrating their recent triumphs.

“We are gracious in victory, and we must be gracious in defeat. Today, we are showing that we know how to lose,” he said.

“We lost the match and we accept it, but that doesn’t mean we stop living or forget everything we did to get here.”

Scaloni reserved special praise for Argentina’s supporters, thanking them for standing behind the team throughout their campaign across North America.

“To the people, my players, and the country, I want to say that we gave it our all,” he said.

“We arrived here facing a realistic situation, but if the players leave everything on the pitch, as they did today, it sets a great example for our people and our country.”

Despite the disappointment of losing the final, the former defender urged his players and the nation to look ahead.

“We have to pick ourselves up again. There is no other way,” he added.

Scaloni also defended the significance of Argentina’s achievement in reaching a second consecutive FIFA World Cup final, insisting that finishing as runners-up should not diminish what the squad accomplished.

“I certainly value the runners-up spot because it takes so much to get here, and I think it deserves huge recognition,” he said.

“Naturally, we would have liked to win, but ultimately, I feel gratitude. That is the only word I have, along with sadness, of course.

“But when you give everything like that, regardless of whether you play well or poorly, it’s very hard to find fault.”

Although Argentina’s reign as world champions has come to an end, Scaloni’s side once again demonstrated their resilience and consistency by reaching back-to-back World Cup finals.

While Sunday’s defeat denied them a place in football history, the coach believes their commitment, character and achievements throughout the tournament remain worthy of immense pride.