FIFA has launched an official investigation into the post-match confrontation between Argentina and Spain following the dramatic conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final in New Jersey, where La Roja dethroned the defending champions with a 1-0 extra-time victory.

World football’s governing body confirmed on Monday that its Disciplinary Committee had begun reviewing the chaotic incidents that unfolded immediately after the final whistle, following an examination of the official match reports from the showpiece.

In a statement to Al Jazeera, FIFA announced that a disciplinary prosecutor had been appointed to examine possible breaches of its regulations.

“FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee has appointed a Disciplinary and Ethics Prosecutor to investigate potential breaches of the FDC with regard to the post-match incidents,” FIFA said.

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The organisation added that its findings would be made public once the investigation is complete.

World Cup triumph overshadowed by ugly scenes

Spain’s historic triumph, which secured the country’s second FIFA World Cup title, was quickly overshadowed by heated confrontations between players from both teams after an emotionally draining final that went into extra time to decide a winner.

As the final whistle sounded, contrasting emotions swept across the pitch. Spanish players collapsed in celebration while several Argentine stars sank to the turf in disappointment after seeing their hopes of retaining the title end.

Amid those scenes, tensions boiled over as groups of players from both sides became involved in physical altercations.

Videos that quickly circulated across social media captured the dramatic aftermath. One widely shared clip showed Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal kneeling with both hands raised in apparent gratitude while clashes erupted just metres behind him, with Argentine and Spanish players exchanging punches.

Among the most heated moments, Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes was seen grabbing Spain defender Eric Garcia around the neck.

When Spanish substitute Gavi attempted to intervene and separate the players, Paredes shoved the Barcelona midfielder to the ground.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni immediately rushed onto the field to defuse the situation, pulling Paredes away from the confrontation. However, the midfielder continued to push Spanish players before being restrained by one of his own teammates.

Messi and Yamal provide rare moment of sportsmanship

Despite the widespread tension, some moments reflected mutual respect between individuals on both sides.

Lamine Yamal and Argentina captain Lionel Messi embraced warmly after the match, offering one of the few scenes of sportsmanship amid the hostility that engulfed the final’s closing moments.

The atmosphere remained tense during the medal ceremony.

Spain’s players formed a guard of honour and applauded Argentina as the runners-up collected their silver medals. However, Argentina did not return the gesture, with several of their players facing away while Spain received their gold medals before lifting the World Cup trophy.

Second FIFA probe involving Argentina

The latest investigation comes just days after FIFA opened a separate disciplinary review involving Argentina following their World Cup semi-final victory over England.

That probe centres on the political banner displayed by Argentine players during their post-match celebrations.

Defender Lisandro Martínez and substitute Giovani Lo Celso were seen holding a banner reading “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” (“The Falklands are Argentinian”) while celebrating on the pitch after Argentina’s dramatic comeback victory.

The display drew strong criticism in the United Kingdom because of the long-running sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands, a British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic.

Following complaints from British officials, FIFA confirmed it had launched a review into the incident.

“FIFA’s independent disciplinary committee is currently assessing the match reports and considering the relevant circumstances before deciding on potential further steps based on the FIFA disciplinary code,” a FIFA spokesperson told Al Jazeera last week.

No further update has been provided regarding that investigation.

Meanwhile, FIFA has not indicated when its latest inquiry into the World Cup final brawl will conclude or whether sanctions will ultimately be imposed on either team or individual players.