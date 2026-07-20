Following the conclusion of a spectacular FIFA World Cup 2026, FIFA has unveiled the tournament’s individual award winners, with Spain’s Rodri crowned the competition’s best player after inspiring La Roja to a historic second World Cup title.

The midfield maestro produced a series of commanding displays throughout Spain’s triumphant campaign, dictating the tempo of matches and serving as the heartbeat of Luis de la Fuente’s side across all eight games. His outstanding performances earned him the coveted Golden Ball, awarded to the tournament’s best player.

Although France fell short of reaching a third consecutive FIFA World Cup final, Kylian Mbappe once again demonstrated his brilliance on the biggest stage. The French captain finished as the tournament’s leading scorer with a remarkable 10 goals in just eight appearances, securing the Golden Boot award.

Mbappe’s impressive campaign also saw him recognised with the Bronze Ball, finishing behind Golden Ball winner Rodri and Argentina captain Lionel Messi, who claimed the Silver Ball after leading the defending champions to another World Cup final.

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Spain’s defensive excellence was equally rewarded as goalkeeper Unai Simon collected the Golden Glove award. The Athletic Club shot-stopper kept an astonishing seven clean sheets in eight matches, including a shutout in Spain’s hard-fought 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the final.

Another member of Spain’s title-winning squad, teenage sensation Pau Cubarsi, continued his rapid rise in world football by winning the FIFA Best Young Player Award.

The composed central defender was instrumental in one of the tournament’s greatest defensive campaigns, helping Spain concede just a single goal throughout the entire competition.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands were recognised for their exemplary conduct during the tournament, receiving the FIFA Fair Play Trophy.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Individual Award Winners

Golden Ball – Best Player

Rodri (Spain)

Silver Ball

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Bronze Ball

Kylian Mbappe (France)

Golden Boot

Kylian Mbappe (France)

Silver Boot

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Bronze Boot

Jude Bellingham (England)

Golden Glove

Unai Simon (Spain)

FIFA Young best Player Award,

Pau Cubarsi (Spain)

FIFA Fair Play Trophy

The Netherlands

The awards capped a memorable FIFA World Cup that produced new champions, remarkable individual performances and unforgettable moments, with Spain dominating both collectively and individually after lifting the trophy and claiming three of the tournament’s most prestigious individual honours.