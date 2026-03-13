Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, suffered a setback in their second game of the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup qualifying tournament, falling to South Korea on 12 March.

The defeat came just days after the Nigerian side opened their campaign with a commanding 70–37 victory over Colombia, raising expectations for another strong performance.

However, the game against South Korea proved more challenging. D’Tigress struggled with foul trouble while several key players endured an off day, allowing the Asian side to take advantage of their sharp three-point shooting.

South Korea held a 36–32 lead at halftime and maintained their momentum in the second half to secure the victory.

Igoche urges team to stay focused

Reacting to the loss, Mark Igoche, promoter of the Mark D’ Ball Basketball Championship, urged the Nigerian team not to lose confidence despite the setback.

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“Don’t let this one setback bring you down. As I always say, ‘Champions aren’t made in the wins, they’re made in the losses.’ You’ve got this! You’ve shown your strength against Colombia, and now it’s time to regroup and refocus.”

Mr Igoche also encouraged the players to treat the defeat as motivation going forward.

“‘Fall down 7 times, stand up 8.’ Let’s use this as fuel to propel us forward. You’re not just playing for Nigeria, you’re playing for the future of Nigerian basketball. So, dust yourselves off, and let’s get ready for the next one. The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.’ Let’s rise, D’Tigress!”

Next matches

The Nigerian side, led by Coach Rena Wakama, will now shift attention to their remaining fixtures in the qualifying tournament.

D’Tigress are scheduled to face Philippines, France, and Germany as they seek to regain momentum and build confidence ahead of future international competitions.