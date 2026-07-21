Spain’s World Cup-winning heroes were welcomed by an estimated two million jubilant supporters on Monday as Madrid erupted in celebration following La Roja’s historic triumph at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Just a day after defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time in New Jersey to claim their second world title, Spain’s players paraded through the streets of the capital aboard an open-top bus emblazoned with the words “Kings of the World” and decorated with two giant stars symbolising the nation’s two World Cup victories.

The atmosphere across Madrid was electric as seas of red and gold flooded the city’s streets. Fans, many wearing Spain jerseys and waving national flags, lined the parade route for hours to salute Luis de la Fuente’s champions.

According to the Spanish government, close to two million people gathered to celebrate one of the greatest moments in the country’s football history.

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For many supporters, the celebrations were worth travelling across Europe to experience.

“We’re full of enthusiasm for fulfilling the dream of becoming world champions,” said 34-year-old Fran Carratalá, who travelled from Spain’s northeastern Catalonia region to witness the homecoming celebrations.

Another supporter, Daniel Gaona, flew in from Estonia, where he currently resides, after watching Sunday’s final in Madrid.

“Everybody was crazy. It was a very good mood. People were very happy. There were no problems, just a lot of happiness,” the 44-year-old said.

“It’s something you have to come here to live.”

The celebrations on board the team bus perfectly reflected the joy of Spain’s players.

Most of the squad wore commemorative T-shirts bearing the words “We are champions,” while a few celebrated shirtless as they danced, waved continuously to supporters and kicked footballs into the delighted crowd lining the streets.

Adding to the carnival atmosphere, striker Borja Iglesias took charge of a DJ console mounted on top of the bus, entertaining thousands of fans with music as the champions made their way through Madrid.

The bus also carried another message that captured the unity behind Spain’s success: “Stars shine together.”

Before beginning the victory parade, the squad paid a courtesy visit to King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, both of whom had travelled to New Jersey to witness Spain’s dramatic World Cup final victory over Argentina.

Addressing the newly crowned world champions, Prime Minister Sánchez praised both the players and the coaching staff for delivering football’s biggest prize with spectacular flair.

“I would like to give immense thanks to the staff and the players for your playing style, effort and victory,” Sánchez said.

Meanwhile, the King of Spain also gave his thoughts on the side’s performance.

“You’ve been a real team, showing solidarity and generosity, and you’ve won with real class. Those two stars, which shine so brightly for the whole of Spain, will be yours forever. But you are all a stellar and legendary team in the history of our football and Spanish sport.”

The Spanish leader also looked ahead with optimism, expressing hope that La Roja could build on their latest triumph by lifting a third FIFA World Cup when Spain co-hosts the 2030 tournament alongside Portugal and Morocco.

After conquering the world in North America, Spain’s unforgettable homecoming underlined the scale of their achievement, with millions turning Madrid into a sea of celebration as the country’s newest football legends completed a victory tour worthy of world champions.