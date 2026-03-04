Rivers United returned to the summit of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) with a commanding 3–0 victory over El-Kanemi Warriors on Wednesday, strengthening their grip on the title race.

The Pride of Rivers now have 49 points from 26 matches and sit two points clear of second-placed Rangers International, who have 47 points but have played two games more. Rivers United also hold two outstanding fixtures, further boosting their advantage as the season enters a decisive phase.

Head coach Finidi George rang the changes following Sunday’s defeat to Bayelsa United, making four alterations to his starting line-up. Captain Osagie Onisodumeya led the side, with Wisdom Samuel, Chijioke Mbaoma and Wasiu Falolu spearheading the attack.

The response was immediate.

Wisdom Samuel fired Rivers United ahead in the ninth minute, setting the tone for a dominant first-half display. The hosts controlled possession and tempo, heading into the break with a deserved 1–0 lead.

The pressure continued after halftime and paid off in the 71st minute when Chijioke Mbaoma converted from the penalty spot to double the advantage — his first league goal of the season.

With El-Kanemi struggling to respond, Rivers United sealed the emphatic win late on. Samuel struck again in the 90th minute with a superb finish to complete his brace and cap a commanding performance.

The victory not only restored Rivers United to the top of the table but also sent a clear statement to their title rivals. With games in hand and momentum regained, Finidi’s men appear firmly back in control of the championship race.