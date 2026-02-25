The margin for error is getting slimmer, and Rivers United know it.

The Pride of Rivers return to familiar territory on Wednesday with a clear mandate: deliver a statement performance when they host an in-form Barau FC in a rescheduled Nigeria Premier Football League Matchday 25 fixture.

Fresh from a hard-fought 1–1 draw against Enyimba FC last weekend in Port Harcourt, Rivers United remain firmly in the title conversation; but the stalemate at home also highlighted just how unforgiving the title race has become.

Attention remains in Port Harcourt, where Barau FC will roll into the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium and the stakes are unmistakable.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Rivers United Technical Manager Finidi George admitted his side faces another demanding test; but made it clear that settling for another draw is not part of the plan.

“Every game is difficult, but it’s going to be different from the Enyimba match,” Finidi said.

“We are expecting a tough game because of where Barau FC find themselves, but at the same time we want to win and keep pushing for the title.”

That urgency is reflected in the league table. Rivers United currently sit fourth with 43 points from 23 matches, their position strengthened by games in hand after juggling domestic duties with continental commitments. A win on Wednesday would not just add three points, it would sharpen their title credentials as the season enters its decisive stretch.

Barau FC, however, are not arriving as pushovers. The Kano-based side are riding a seven-game unbeaten run and come into the clash buoyed by a goalless draw against Warri Wolves last time out. Sitting 13th with 34 points, Barau are quietly pulling themselves clear of relegation trouble and growing in belief with every outing.

With Rivers United chasing glory at the summit and Barau FC determined to continue their upward climb, contrasting ambitions collide in Port Harcourt. Under the lights at Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, expect tension, intensity; and a contest that could tilt the direction of both campaigns.