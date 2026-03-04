The Enugu State Government has charged healthcare workers and the general public with preventing any case of Lassa fever in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, George Ugwu, issued the advisory in Enugu while briefing reporters on the State of Lassa Fever Prevention Preparedness in Enugu State.

Mr Ugwu said that Benue, a neighbouring state, had reported 250 suspected cases, 45 confirmed cases and 10 deaths among healthcare workers recently.

He also said that the recent situation report showed that more than six confirmed cases had been recorded in Ebonyi, another neighbouring state.

According to him, there has been no confirmed case of Lassa Fever in Enugu State yet, but due to shared borders with Benue and Ebonyi states, we are now in a high alert phase and engaging our partners.

In the advisory to healthcare facilities and workers, the commissioner said that sorting of patients was mandatory at a designated point within the health facility.

The commissioner said that patients with symptoms and signs of infectious diseases should be referred to facilities capable of managing them.

“Facilities, especially, tertiary facilities must provide a holding area for suspected cases and immediately alert the state through a proper notification channel.

“Strictly follow Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) guidelines; use appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) when attending to suspected cases.

“Maintain a high index of suspicion for persistent fever not responding to malaria treatment and ensure proper waste disposal and disinfection procedures,” he said.

Mr Ugwu urged the general public to maintain a rodent-free environment, keep homes and surroundings clean, block holes in walls and floors to prevent rats from entering, and clear bushes around houses.

He also advised the general public to store grains and other food items in tightly sealed containers and to avoid drying food items by the roadside or in open spaces where rodents can contaminate them.

“Wash hands regularly with soap and clean water; use hand sanitisers where water is not available, as well as wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consumption.

“Do not handle or consume rats or other rodents as food as well as avoid contact with the blood, urine, feces, or body fluids of any sick person.”

Mr Ugwu also urged the public to report immediately to the nearest health facility if they experienced symptoms such as persistent fever that is not responding to malaria treatment, headache, and general weakness.

Other symptoms he listed were vomiting or abdominal pain, bleeding from the nose, mouth, or other body openings.

“Early professional treatment in a health facility greatly increases chances of survival and avoids all forms of self-medication,” he said.

The professor urged reporters to disseminate only verified information from the health ministry and help promote accurate prevention messages.

He said that the state government had elevated its surveillance to “enhanced mode” in all the local government areas (LGAs) and especially in the ones that are hotspots and had set up Rapid Response Teams across all LGAs.

“Commodities such as Personal Protective Equipment, medicines and body bags for safe-burial have been pre-positioned, and risk communication materials are being deployed in local languages.

“If you see something, say something,” Mr Ugwu said, adding that residents should contact public health officials whenever they notice anyone with a symptom.

Nigeria has reported 1,469 suspected cases, 318 confirmed cases and over 70 deaths.

The outbreak of Lassa fever, a deadly disease caused by contamination of rodent body fluids, has been confirmed in several states across Nigeria, including Taraba, Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, and Ebonyi.

(NAN)