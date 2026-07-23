The 2026 FIFA World Cup ended with Spain lifting the trophy after a month of football action across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Following the tournament, Easywin Nigeria concluded its World Cup promotional campaign with the presentation of a brand-new motorcycle to the winner of its grand prize draw.

The campaign, organised in collaboration with OPay, ran throughout the World Cup and featured prediction contests that gave football fans the opportunity to test their knowledge of the tournament while competing for prizes based on their match forecasts.

According to the organisers, participants competed for a share of a ₦100 million Champion Predictor prize pool, a ₦5 million Weekly Leaderboard reward, as well as prizes during the group and knockout stages of the tournament.

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The presentation of the motorcycle marked the conclusion of the campaign after the World Cup final. The organisers said the winner emerged through consistent and accurate predictions during the knockout stage of the competition.

The organisers said the campaign was designed to keep football fans engaged throughout the tournament while rewarding participants for accurate predictions.

“The final whistle may have blown on the World Cup Festival, but the rewards never stop,” the company said, noting that users can continue to access its promotions and other betting features after the World Cup.

The World Cup promotion was among several campaigns launched during the tournament to sustain fans’ interest, even as Nigeria’s Super Eagles missed out on qualification for the finals.