Belgian giants KRC Genk have completed the signing of Nigerian striker Rafiu Durosinmi, with the 23-year-old becoming the club’s second acquisition of the summer transfer window after sealing a move from Italian side Pisa SC.

The Limburg club confirmed the transfer on Thursday, announcing that the Super Eagles forward has signed a four-year contract that will keep him at the Cegeka Arena until 2030.

Durosinmi arrives with a growing reputation as one of Nigeria’s most promising attacking talents, and Genk believe they have secured a striker capable of making an immediate impact as they pursue domestic and European success.

Genk back Durosinmi to strengthen attack

In unveiling their new signing, Genk described Durosinmi as a complete centre-forward whose qualities align perfectly with the club’s football philosophy.

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Known for his physical presence, aerial strength and clinical finishing, the Nigerian striker is expected to provide an added dimension to Genk’s frontline as they prepare for the new campaign.

The Belgian side believes the powerful forward possesses the attributes required to lead the line and immediately contribute to the team’s ambitions.

Proven record in front of goal

Although he joins Genk from Pisa SC, Durosinmi established his reputation during his impressive spell with Czech club FC Viktoria Plzeň, where he consistently impressed in both domestic competitions and European football.

Across 86 appearances for the Czech outfit, the Nigerian striker scored 35 goals and registered 10 assists, underlining his ability to influence games at the highest level.

Overall, Durosinmi boasts an impressive professional record of 54 goals and 17 assists in 150 career appearances, statistics that convinced Genk they were signing a proven goalscorer entering the prime years of his career.

Perfect fit for the way the club wants to play

Genk’s Head of Football, Dimitri de Condé, expressed his delight at securing the striker, describing him as the ideal profile the club had been searching for.

“Rafiu is a striker whose qualities fit perfectly with the way KRC Genk want to play,” De Condé said.

“He’s a real presence in the penalty area, but he’s also technically strong and links up well with his teammates.

“He’s a classic number nine who can hold the ball up and bring others into play. We were looking for a profile that could make an immediate impact and help us compete at the top again. Rafiu ticks all those boxes.”

Onuachu helped convince Durosinmi

One of the decisive factors behind Durosinmi’s move was the recommendation of fellow Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu, who previously enjoyed enormous success at Genk before earning a move abroad.

According to the club, Durosinmi sought advice from his Nigerian teammate, who spoke glowingly about Genk’s culture, supporters and commitment to player development.

The striker admitted those conversations reinforced his belief that Genk was the perfect destination for the next stage of his career.

“I want to be important for the team from day one, score goals and give everything in every game,” Durosinmi said.

“I spoke with Paul about the club. He told me so many great things about Genk, the supporters and the way the club works with its players. I’m proud to be a Genkie.”

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New chapter begins

With Genk renowned for nurturing talented players before launching them onto bigger European stages, Durosinmi will now be hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow Nigerians who have flourished at the Belgian club.

Armed with an impressive scoring record, strong recommendations from Onuachu and the confidence of his new employers, the Super Eagles striker now begins a fresh chapter in Belgium, where expectations will be high for him to hit the ground running and fire Genk’s title challenge from the very start of the season.