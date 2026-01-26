Rivers United head coach Finidi George adopted a reflective but resolute tone after his side were held to a goalless draw by Zambia’s Power Dynamos in their CAF Champions League Group A Matchday 3 encounter in Ndola.

The stalemate at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium extended Rivers United’s wait for a first win in the group, yet it also secured a valuable away point in a tightly balanced section that includes Moroccan heavyweights RS Berkane.

For Finidi, however, the result carried a sense of unfinished business.

A group where margins are ruthless

Rivers United arrived in Ndola still haunted by their dramatic Matchday 2 defeat to Berkane, where two goals conceded in stoppage time turned control into heartbreak. That collapse underscored the importance of the Zambia trip — not only in terms of points, but also in terms of confidence.

Against a high-tempo Power Dynamos side buoyed by home support, Rivers United approached the contest with caution, favouring defensive organisation over ambition. The strategy delivered control in phases, but also limited attacking thrust.

Finidi’s assessment: Containment, then pressure

Post-match, Finidi acknowledged the difficulty of the contest while admitting the draw did not fully meet his expectations.

“It’s not the result that we wanted, but I felt it was a difficult game for us. In the first half, we tried to contain them a bit. I think in the second half, they pushed us back.”

The former Super Eagles winger pointed to a clear swing in momentum after the interval.

“We only defended in the second half. I think in the second half, it was more of the Dynamos taking control of the game. It’s not the result that we wanted, but we’re happy with the draw.”

The Berkane regret still lingers

Despite accepting the point, Finidi repeatedly returned to the missed opportunity against Berkane, explaining why the Ndola draw felt less than ideal.

“We’re not totally satisfied. This draw would have been a good result for us if we had won against Berkane. We knew how we lost that game.”

“In the last one minute, in the extra time, we conceded two goals. If we had won that game, this draw would have been the perfect result for us because we know we’re going back home to face the same team.”

Home advantage, he stressed, remains central to Rivers United’s continental hopes.

“We know we are stronger at home.”

Focus shifts to Uyo showdown

With the away leg concluded, attention now turns to the return fixture against Power Dynamos in Uyo on Sunday, 1 February — a game Finidi believes could redefine Rivers United’s campaign.

“We’re not quite happy with how everything has turned out, but it’s football. We just have to continue and see how we can get our first win at home next week.”

“Going forward, I think the game at home is going to be different. We’re going to approach it differently. Hopefully, we will be capable of winning that game and having our first win.”

Young blood, growing pains

Beyond results, Finidi also highlighted the inexperience within his squad, singling out young players such as Ochobi Elias and Osagie Onisodumeya for praise after being exposed to the demands of elite continental football.

“I think they’ve done well. They’re all young players. The goalkeeper is a young player.”

“The left foot back that we brought in is barely 18 years old. These players are young players. They are learning.”

For the Rivers United coach, these moments are investments in the future.

“I think by next time they play tournaments like this, they’ll be well experienced to do their best.”

Measured optimism

Finidi concluded with a balanced assessment, acknowledging progress while demanding more from his team.

“I’m quite happy with the performance of some players. Overall, as a team, I think we need to do more.”

“I hope in the home match that we have, we can show that capability. Hopefully, we can win that game.”

For Rivers United, the Ndola draw may not have ignited their CAF Champions League campaign, but it has kept it alive.