All is set for a blockbuster 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final as Nigeria’s Super Eagles face the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

The highly anticipated clash will take place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, with a place in the final at stake. Both teams are fully aware that there is little margin for error at this decisive stage of the tournament.

Nigeria approach the match with confidence after an impressive run so far. The Super Eagles have looked organised and composed, combining attacking sharpness with disciplined defending. Their quarter-final victory over Algeria underlined their focus and resilience when it mattered most.

Morocco, the host nation, will count on strong home support and a solid defensive structure as they push for a spot in the final. The Atlas Lions have grown steadily into the competition and have recorded clean sheets in recent matches, raising hopes of a memorable night for the home fans in Rabat.

The encounter brings together two of Africa’s football heavyweights, each with a rich history and clear ambition. Nigeria are chasing another AFCON final appearance, while Morocco are eager to reach the final on home soil as they pursue a long-awaited continental title.

The Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium is expected to be packed, with an emotional and vocal crowd backing the hosts. Nigeria, however, are no stranger to pressure and will be determined to stick to their game plan.

The kick-off promises drama, intensity, and defining moments.

Follow PREMIUM TIMES for live updates as Nigeria and Morocco battle for a place in the AFCON final.

Kick-off is 9:00 p.m.

Onyedika replaces Nididi in Super Eagles Starting XI vs Morocco

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has named his starting XI for Wednesday night’s AFCON semi-final against hosts Morocco in Rabat.

Raphael Onyedika replaces the suspended Wilfred Ndidi in midfield, joining Alex Iwobi and Frank Onyeka. Stanley Nwabali continues in goal, with Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey and Bruno Onyemaechi forming the defence.

Victor Osimhen leads the attack, supported by Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams.

Nigeria XI: Nwabali; Osayi-Samuel, Bassey, Ajayi, Onyemaechi; Onyedika, Onyeka, Iwobi; Lookman, Adams, Osimhen.

The wave of support from across the world has been massive for the Super Eagles ahead of kickoff in Rabat.

Former captain William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Super Falcons Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, AFCON winner Victor Moses and even Manchester United Rio Ferdinand, they are all wishing the Super Eagles well tonight

National anthems of both countries have been rendered and we are set for the kickoff in Rabat

Osimhen is the captain for the Super Eagles tonight with the absence of Wilfred Ndidi

Kickoff… Game officially underway

Nigeria best attack with 14 goals are against Morocoo the meanest defence with just one goal conceded in five games

Two mistakes from Semi Ajayi almost cost Nigeria a goal but danger finally averted

Free kick for Morocco

Calvin Bassey with a crucial clearance for the Super Eagles but Brian Diaz comes back with a fine effort that goes slightly off the target

10 minutes gone: Nigeria 0-0 Morocco

Ademola Lookman with the first shot on target but the Morocco keeper makes a save

The 2023, 2024 and 2025 African Player of the Year are in action on this semi final clssh in Rabat.. Star studed indeed!

20 minutes gone: Nigeria 0-0 Morocco

Morocco with 56% have a slight edge of the ball possession while the Super Eagles have 44%.. Still no goal after 27 minutes

Anxious moment in the Super Eagles box but the ball finally cleared away.. Morocco with two consecutive decent chances

The Atlas Lions got the better of the Eagles on their way to lifting their only AFCON title in Ethiopia 50 years ago. The Super Eagles will not want history to repeat it self tonight

Calvin Bassey gets a Yellow card and will miss the Super Eagles next game… Sad one

Great free kick by Hakimi and it goes inches off the target

Morocco presently ahead with five shots while Nigeria has just one

Nwabali with a great save to deny Morocco a good scoring opportunity

Half Time: Nigeria 0-0 Morocco

Super Eagles get the second half underway

No changes from both sides yet

Arsene Wenger among those watching the Nigeria vs Morocco semi final clssh.. Alex Iwobi blossomed under him at Arsenal

Onyedika with an ambitious shot way off the target

Another great save from Nwabali

Morocco’s Brahim Díaz leads the Golden Boot race with five goals, while Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen has scored four. None has been able to score tonight

Morocco is playing as the host nation and has not lost a competitive match on home soil since 2009. The Super Eagles have a tough task tonight…. Can they deliver?

Morocco get another debatable free kick in a promising position

Nwabali read the ball well and makes a quick save

60 minutes gone Nigeria 0-0 Nigeria

YELLOW CARD: Onyedika booked for an intentional foul.. free kick for Morocco

Penalty shout by Morocco waved off by the referee

SUBSTITUTION: Simon Moses in for Raphael Onyedika

Double change for Morocco too

Free kick for Nigeria inside their own box

Three minutes added time as the 90 minutes is now completed

90 minutes FT: Nigeria 0-0 Morocco

The game goes into extra time as a winner MUST emerge tonight

We are back for the first half of Extra Time

Nigeria 0-0 Morocco

Corner kick for Nigeria… Lookman’s delivery blocked away

Another SUBSTITUTION for Nigeria Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in for Akor Adams

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru plays his club football with Lazio in Italy… Can he change the complexion of this game

SUBSTITUTION: El-Neysiri has been brought in for Morocco

15 shots in this game 13 for Morocco two for Nigeria

First half Extra Time over

Nigeria 0-0 Morocco

Second half Extra Time underway… A winner MUST emerge or we will going into penalties tonight

SUBSTITUTION: Diaz finally out for Morocco

Both teams are still finding a moment of magic to nick this tie but it remains 0-0

SUBSTITUTION: Osimhen has been pulled off for Paul Onuachu

Shots on target.. Nigeria have just one while Morocco have four

The last time Morocco got to the AFCON final was in 2004 when they lost to hosts Tunisia .. For Nigeria, they got to the final at the last edition and they also lost to hosts Cote d’Ivoire

SUBSTITUTION: Samuel Chukwueze takes the place.Frank Onyeka in the final minute of extra time

After 120 minutes of football in Rabat, Nigeria 0-0 Morocco

We go into penalties to decide who joins Senegal in the 2025 AFCON final

First penalty by Morocco and he scores

Nigeria 0-1 Morocco

Onuachu with Nigeria’s first kick.

He scores

Morocco 1-1 Nigeria

Second kick for Morocco.. and Nwabali saves it

Morocoo 1-1 Nigeria

Chukwueze with Nigeria’s second kick.

He lost it

Nigeria 1-1 Morocco

Third kick for Nigeria and Morocco scored

Nigeria 2-2 Morocco

Hakimi with the fourth kick for Morocco.. he scores and Bruno lost

Nigeria 2-3 Morocco

Morocoo scores… And the Atlas Lions are into the final

Nigeria 2-4 Morocco

Missed penalty kicks by Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemachi costs Nigeria a place in the final

It’s Senegal vs Morocco in Sunday’s final