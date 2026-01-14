All is set for a blockbuster 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final as Nigeria’s Super Eagles face the Atlas Lions of Morocco.
The highly anticipated clash will take place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, with a place in the final at stake. Both teams are fully aware that there is little margin for error at this decisive stage of the tournament.
Nigeria approach the match with confidence after an impressive run so far. The Super Eagles have looked organised and composed, combining attacking sharpness with disciplined defending. Their quarter-final victory over Algeria underlined their focus and resilience when it mattered most.
Morocco, the host nation, will count on strong home support and a solid defensive structure as they push for a spot in the final. The Atlas Lions have grown steadily into the competition and have recorded clean sheets in recent matches, raising hopes of a memorable night for the home fans in Rabat.
The encounter brings together two of Africa’s football heavyweights, each with a rich history and clear ambition. Nigeria are chasing another AFCON final appearance, while Morocco are eager to reach the final on home soil as they pursue a long-awaited continental title.
The Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium is expected to be packed, with an emotional and vocal crowd backing the hosts. Nigeria, however, are no stranger to pressure and will be determined to stick to their game plan.
The kick-off promises drama, intensity, and defining moments.
Follow PREMIUM TIMES for live updates as Nigeria and Morocco battle for a place in the AFCON final.
Kick-off is 9:00 p.m.
Onyedika replaces Nididi in Super Eagles Starting XI vs Morocco
Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has named his starting XI for Wednesday night’s AFCON semi-final against hosts Morocco in Rabat.
Raphael Onyedika replaces the suspended Wilfred Ndidi in midfield, joining Alex Iwobi and Frank Onyeka. Stanley Nwabali continues in goal, with Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey and Bruno Onyemaechi forming the defence.
Victor Osimhen leads the attack, supported by Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams.
Nigeria XI: Nwabali; Osayi-Samuel, Bassey, Ajayi, Onyemaechi; Onyedika, Onyeka, Iwobi; Lookman, Adams, Osimhen.
The wave of support from across the world has been massive for the Super Eagles ahead of kickoff in Rabat.
Former captain William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Super Falcons Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, AFCON winner Victor Moses and even Manchester United Rio Ferdinand, they are all wishing the Super Eagles well tonight
National anthems of both countries have been rendered and we are set for the kickoff in Rabat
Osimhen is the captain for the Super Eagles tonight with the absence of Wilfred Ndidi
Kickoff… Game officially underway
Nigeria best attack with 14 goals are against Morocoo the meanest defence with just one goal conceded in five games
Two mistakes from Semi Ajayi almost cost Nigeria a goal but danger finally averted
Free kick for Morocco
Calvin Bassey with a crucial clearance for the Super Eagles but Brian Diaz comes back with a fine effort that goes slightly off the target
10 minutes gone: Nigeria 0-0 Morocco
Ademola Lookman with the first shot on target but the Morocco keeper makes a save
The 2023, 2024 and 2025 African Player of the Year are in action on this semi final clssh in Rabat.. Star studed indeed!
20 minutes gone: Nigeria 0-0 Morocco
Morocco with 56% have a slight edge of the ball possession while the Super Eagles have 44%.. Still no goal after 27 minutes
Anxious moment in the Super Eagles box but the ball finally cleared away.. Morocco with two consecutive decent chances
The Atlas Lions got the better of the Eagles on their way to lifting their only AFCON title in Ethiopia 50 years ago. The Super Eagles will not want history to repeat it self tonight
Calvin Bassey gets a Yellow card and will miss the Super Eagles next game… Sad one
Great free kick by Hakimi and it goes inches off the target
Morocco presently ahead with five shots while Nigeria has just one
Nwabali with a great save to deny Morocco a good scoring opportunity
Half Time: Nigeria 0-0 Morocco
Super Eagles get the second half underway
No changes from both sides yet
Arsene Wenger among those watching the Nigeria vs Morocco semi final clssh.. Alex Iwobi blossomed under him at Arsenal
Onyedika with an ambitious shot way off the target
Another great save from Nwabali
Morocco’s Brahim Díaz leads the Golden Boot race with five goals, while Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen has scored four. None has been able to score tonight
Morocco is playing as the host nation and has not lost a competitive match on home soil since 2009. The Super Eagles have a tough task tonight…. Can they deliver?
Morocco get another debatable free kick in a promising position
Nwabali read the ball well and makes a quick save
60 minutes gone Nigeria 0-0 Nigeria
YELLOW CARD: Onyedika booked for an intentional foul.. free kick for Morocco
Penalty shout by Morocco waved off by the referee
SUBSTITUTION: Simon Moses in for Raphael Onyedika
Double change for Morocco too
Free kick for Nigeria inside their own box
Three minutes added time as the 90 minutes is now completed
90 minutes FT: Nigeria 0-0 Morocco
The game goes into extra time as a winner MUST emerge tonight
We are back for the first half of Extra Time
Nigeria 0-0 Morocco
Corner kick for Nigeria… Lookman’s delivery blocked away
Another SUBSTITUTION for Nigeria Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in for Akor Adams
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru plays his club football with Lazio in Italy… Can he change the complexion of this game
SUBSTITUTION: El-Neysiri has been brought in for Morocco
15 shots in this game 13 for Morocco two for Nigeria
First half Extra Time over
Nigeria 0-0 Morocco
Second half Extra Time underway… A winner MUST emerge or we will going into penalties tonight
SUBSTITUTION: Diaz finally out for Morocco
Both teams are still finding a moment of magic to nick this tie but it remains 0-0
SUBSTITUTION: Osimhen has been pulled off for Paul Onuachu
Shots on target.. Nigeria have just one while Morocco have four
The last time Morocco got to the AFCON final was in 2004 when they lost to hosts Tunisia .. For Nigeria, they got to the final at the last edition and they also lost to hosts Cote d’Ivoire
SUBSTITUTION: Samuel Chukwueze takes the place.Frank Onyeka in the final minute of extra time
After 120 minutes of football in Rabat, Nigeria 0-0 Morocco
We go into penalties to decide who joins Senegal in the 2025 AFCON final
First penalty by Morocco and he scores
Nigeria 0-1 Morocco
Onuachu with Nigeria’s first kick.
He scores
Morocco 1-1 Nigeria
Second kick for Morocco.. and Nwabali saves it
Morocoo 1-1 Nigeria
Chukwueze with Nigeria’s second kick.
He lost it
Nigeria 1-1 Morocco
Third kick for Nigeria and Morocco scored
Nigeria 2-2 Morocco
Hakimi with the fourth kick for Morocco.. he scores and Bruno lost
Nigeria 2-3 Morocco
Morocoo scores… And the Atlas Lions are into the final
Nigeria 2-4 Morocco
Missed penalty kicks by Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemachi costs Nigeria a place in the final
It’s Senegal vs Morocco in Sunday’s final