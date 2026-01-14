The remains of late Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, will be laid to rest on 30 January, says Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa.

Mr Diri disclosed this on Wednesday at the 179th State Executive Council meeting at Government House, Yenagoa.

Mr Ewhrudjakpo slumped on 11 December last year while he was working in his office, and was immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, where doctors confirmed him dead. He was 60.

Governor Diri said a four-day funeral programme was approved following consultations by a burial committee chaired by the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Nimibofa Ayawei.

“The programme begins on 27 January with sporting activities, followed by a Day of Tributes on 28 January”, Mr Diri said.

He added that the valedictory sessions would be held on 29 January at the State High Court and Executive Council Chambers.

“On 30 January, a requiem mass will be held at St Paul’s Catholic Church, Ofoni, before interment,” the governor said.

Mr Diri said the government, family and church “are all in agreement on the burial activities of our departed deputy governor.”

Mr Ewhrudjakpo was a faithful member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) till his passing.

The national spokesperson for the PDP, Ini Ememobong, had described the death of the deputy governor as “devastating and an inexplicable loss.”

“This devastating news has left the National Working Committee led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, and indeed the entire membership of our great party, especially our faithful members in Bayelsa State, in profound grief,” Mr Ememobong had said in a statement.

The PDP spokesperson said Mr Ewhrudjakpo was “a faithful party man” and “consistent politician” who believed in and practised politics with principle.

Mr Ewhrudjakpo chose to remain in the PDP when his boss, Governor Diri, dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC) last month. Mr Ewhrudjakpo’s decision to break with the governor and his camp over the defection fueled speculation of a plot to remove him from office and replace him with a compliant candidate from the same party as the governor.

The party described Mr Ewhrudjakpo as a hero of political integrity and expressed regret over his death.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of this hero of political integrity, and we pray that God grants his soul eternal rest,” he stated.

(NAN)