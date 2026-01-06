Chelsea Football Club have appointed Liam Rosenior as the new head coach of their men’s team, just days after parting ways with Enzo Maresca on New Year’s Day.

The 41-year-old Englishman has signed a long-term contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2032, underlining the club’s desire for stability following another managerial change in a turbulent Premier League season.

Rosenior arrives from French side RC Strasbourg, another club within the BlueCo ownership structure, where he made a strong impression in his first season in charge.

He led Strasbourg to European qualification for the first time in 19 years, earning praise for his progressive style and man-management. Before his move to France, Rosenior had spells in England with Hull City and Derby County, building a reputation as a young coach on the rise.

Speaking on Chelsea’s official website after his appointment, Rosenior said: “I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed Head Coach of Chelsea Football Club. This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies.

“My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play as we continue winning trophies. To be entrusted with this role means the world to me and I want to thank all involved for the opportunity and faith in undertaking this job. I will give everything to bring the success this club deserves.

“I believe deeply in teamwork, unity, togetherness and working for one another, and those values will be at the heart of everything we do. They will be the foundation of our success.

“I am excited to work with this extremely talented group of players and staff, to build strong connections on and off the pitch, and to create an environment where everyone feels united and driven by the same goal.

“There is a real hunger to win, and I will give everything, every single day, to help this team compete and win at the very highest level to make everyone connected and proud to be a part of Chelsea Football Club.

“I want our fans to be proud of who we are and what we represent in every single game that we play. They are the soul of this enormous, historic and huge football club.

“I cannot wait to meet you all. I cannot wait to get started.”

Rosenior replaces Enzo Maresca, whose exit was confirmed on New Year’s Day following a difficult run of form.

Chelsea managed just one win in seven Premier League matches, a sequence that raised fresh concerns despite the club sitting fifth on the table.

Maresca’s final match was a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, after which Chelsea were booed off by supporters.

Chelsea now turn to Rosenior, backing him with a long contract and the task of restoring momentum as the club continues its search for consistency at the highest level.