Host nation Morocco booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after edging Tanzania 1–0 in a tense knockout clash on Sunday.

The narrow victory keeps the Atlas Lions’ title hopes alive as they continue their push for a first AFCON crown in 50 years, but it did not come easily against a stubborn Tanzanian side.

Morocco dominated possession from the opening minutes and believed they had taken an early lead when Ismael Saibari headed in from the left after 15 minutes. Celebrations inside the stadium were quickly cut short, however, as the assistant referee flagged for offside.

Despite controlling the ball for long spells, Walid Regragui’s team struggled to break down a disciplined Tanzania defence. Brahim Díaz and Ayoub El Kaabi both went close before the break, but Morocco reached half-time without a single shot on target, a reflection of Tanzania’s organisation and patience.

The hosts raised the tempo after the restart and nearly scored when Abde Ezzalzouli’s close-range header was pushed away by goalkeeper Hussein Masalanga. Tanzania also had their moment, with Feisal Salum wasting a clear chance by firing over the bar when well placed.

Morocco continued to press and struck the woodwork through Achraf Hakimi’s free-kick as tension grew among the home fans.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 64th minute when Díaz found space in the box and beat Masalanga at his near post, sending the crowd into relief and celebration.

The goal settled Morocco’s nerves, and although the pace dropped in the final stages, the hosts managed the game calmly to secure the win.

Morocco will now face either Cameroon or South Africa in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Tanzania exit the tournament with credit after reaching the knockout stage for the first time in their history, having pushed the hosts to the limit.