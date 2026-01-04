Coach Eric Chelle says the Super Eagles are focused and grounded ahead of Monday’s Round of 16 clash with Mozambique, targeting a record 18th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final appearance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the encounter will take place at the Complexe Sportif de Fès in Morocco, with a kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m. (Nigerian time).

Chelle described the knockout phase as a fresh test, warning that Nigeria’s flawless group-stage performance would offer no guarantees against a determined Mozambican side.

“The Round of 16 is a new competition. Past performances will not win matches at this stage,” Chelle said during a pre-match press conference on Sunday in Fès.

He stressed that discipline, intensity and humility would be vital as the Eagles seek to avoid complacency in knockout football.

“We must show hunger from the first minute. Knockout matches punish complacency and reward focus,” Chelle said.

The coach said players had been reminded of Nigeria’s painful Round of 16 exit at the 2022 AFCON.

“That experience is fresh. We have learned, and we must apply those lessons now,” he said.

Chelle added that squad depth and tactical flexibility would help Nigeria strike a balance between defensive solidity and attacking ambition.

“We have quality across the squad. Every player understands his role and responsibility,” he said.

Ademola Lookman said the Eagles were mentally prepared for a physically demanding contest against Mozambique.

“They are confident and fearless. We respect them, but we believe in our own strength,” Lookman said.

The winger said Nigeria’s ambition was clear from the start of the Morocco 2025 tournament.

“We didn’t come here just to play well. We came to compete and win,” he said.

Lookman added that senior players were guiding the squad through the pressures of knockout football.

“Experience matters at this stage. We talk, we push each other, and we stay united,” he said.

The former African Player of the Year said personal accolades were secondary to team success.

“My focus is helping the team progress. If we succeed, individual rewards will follow,” Lookman said.

Nigeria topped their group with three wins, eight goals scored and four conceded, earning Chelle the Coach of the Group Phase award.

Mozambique, reaching the knockout stage for the first time, are expected to test Nigeria’s resolve after impressive performances in Group F.

Cameroonian referee Abdou Abdel Mefir will officiate the encounter at the Complexe Sportif de Fès. Nigeria are chasing another step toward continental glory.

