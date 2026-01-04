The Youth Electoral Reform Project (YERP-Naija) coalition called for renewed legislative commitment to electoral reforms ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Bukola Idowu, Executive Director of Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI) and National Coordinator of the YERP-Naija, in a press statement released on 1 January, said that as of 26 December 2025, the progress on electoral reform has remained uneven across the two chambers of the National Assembly.

While the House of Representatives has concluded the consideration and voting on the proposed amendments to the Electoral Act, the Senate has yet to commence voting before embarking on recess, YERP-Naija said.

The group commended the House of Representatives but expressed concern about the slow progress of the process of amendment of the Electoral Act in the Senate.

“This pause introduces uncertainty into the reform timeline and highlights the importance of maintaining a sustained legislative focus in the weeks ahead.

“As the Senate prepares to reconvene, YERP-Naija respectively urges senators to prioritise clause-by-clause consideration and voting on the electoral reform bills. Doing so will ensure Nigeria remains on track to implement necessary reforms well ahead of the 2027 elections.”

The House of Representatives has made significant progress towards the Electoral Act amendment. In July 2025, the chairperson of the House of Representatives Committee on the INEC, Adebayo Balogun, told PREMIUM TIMES that the electoral reforms in the National Assembly were targeted at expanding inclusion, strengthening internal democracy, and enhancing public confidence.

In August 2025, Mr Balogun announced that a bill seeking the reduction in election litigation timelines had passed second reading.

On 19 December 2025, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the House endorsed major reforms to the Electoral Act 2022, including provisions that formally recognise the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) as the primary tool for accrediting voters and mandate the real-time electronic transmission of election results.

They also approved a significant increase in campaign spending limits for candidates contesting elective offices.

In YERP-Naija’s statement, they also called the attention of the two chambers to the ongoing constitutional amendment. They urged that timely consideration of the amendments is crucial and delays will “risk repeating the challenges witnessed in previous electoral cycles.”

As the year begins, the group highlighted that the decisions of the National Assembly will shape not only the conduct of the 2027 elections but public perception.

“YERP-Naija respectfully calls on lawmakers to demonstrate leadership, foresight, and patriotism by prioritising electoral reforms that reflect the aspirations of young Nigerians and the broader electorate.

“These reforms are not partisan demands; they are essential safeguards for democratic stability, peaceful elections, and national cohesion.”

YERP-Naija’s electoral recommendations

In June 2025, the group put forward five key recommendations, including calling for the stripping of the Nigerian president’s power to appoint the chairman and top officials of the INEC, and mandatory electronic transmission of election results.

The group also called for the establishment of an Electoral Offences Commission, the conclusion of pre-election cases before elections and post-election petitions before the inauguration of public office holders, and to the continuous voter registration unstopped.

YERP-Naija also called for the increased use of technology in elections and lowering political parties’ nomination fees on 30 November 2025.

Seeking to accelerate electoral reforms, the group has continued to mount pressure on lawmakers. For instance, in October 2025, YERP-Naija engaged the media to strengthen awareness and pressure for the passage of the electoral reforms.

The YERP_Naija is a coalition of youth-focused non-governmental organisations working to elevate the voices of Nigerian youth in electoral reform discussions.

Supported by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), the Consortium engages with young people from all six geopolitical zones and across the 36 states and the FCT to advocate for critical reforms in Nigeria’s electoral system.

Members include civil society organisations from all six Nigerian geopolitical zones. It is led by a team of coordinators: Mr Idowu (National and North-central), Zigwai Ayuba (North-west), Ashraf Tukur (North-east), Ms Aladejare-Salako (South-West), Nonso Orakwe (South-east), and Israel Orekha (South-south).