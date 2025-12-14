Nigeria Premier Football League champions, Remo Stars, have officially released Benin Republic goalkeeper Adebiyi Obassa to participate in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, following his inclusion in Gernot Rohr’s final 28-man squad for the continental showpiece.

The tournament will run from 21 December to 18 January 2026, with Morocco serving as host, and Obassa has already linked up with the Benin national team camp in Ben Slimane after formal communication between Remo Stars and the Benin Football Federation.

For Obassa, the call-up is a natural progression rather than a surprise. The experienced shot-stopper has quietly grown into one of the most reliable goalkeepers in West African football, combining composure, authority, and consistency – qualities that have made him indispensable at both club and international levels.

From Ikenne to the Continental stage

At Remo Stars, Adebiyi Obassa has been a central figure in one of the most remarkable stories in Nigerian domestic football.

Last season, he played a crucial role in the club’s historic first NPFL title, anchoring the defence with crucial saves, commanding his box, and offering leadership from the back during high-pressure moments.

This season, despite the added demands of continental football, the Beninois goalkeeper has remained dependable. He has featured in seven league matches so far, alongside appearances in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary rounds, maintaining the standards that have defined Remo Stars’ recent rise.

His performances ensured that when Benin coach Gernot Rohr finalised his AFCON squad, Obassa’s name was non-negotiable.

Benin’s Goalkeeping unit

Obassa joins Marcel Dandjinou and France-based Saturnin Allagbe as one of the three goalkeepers selected for the tournament. Having previously featured for the Squirrels in competitive internationals and friendlies, he has steadily cemented his place within the national team setup.

Benin will be counting on his experience as they look to make an impression on the continental stage after coming through a demanding qualification campaign, where they finished second behind Nigeria in their group.

With Obassa away on international duty, Remo Stars have turned to Central African Republic goalkeeper Alladun Kolimba, who already stepped in during their recent fixture against Enyimba. While the champions will miss Obassa’s presence, the club has shown depth and structure, hallmarks of their rise under sustained planning and continuity.

Obassa is expected to return to club duty once Benin’s AFCON journey concludes, depending on how far the Squirrels progress in Morocco.

Benin’s AFCON path

Benin Republic have been drawn into Group C, alongside Botswana, DR Congo, and defending champions Senegal. Their campaign begins against DR Congo on Tuesday, 23 December, followed by clashes with Botswana on Saturday, 27 December, and Senegal on 30 December.

For Obassa, AFCON 2025 represents another chapter in a career built on patience, professionalism, and consistency, a goalkeeper who has grown with his club and now carries those same ambitions onto the continental stage.