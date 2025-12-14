Nigeria’s build-up to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations officially began in the early hours of Sunday, with goalkeeper Francis Uzoho emerging as the first Super Eagles player to report to camp in Cairo, Egypt.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed that the Super Eagles’ camp opened on Sunday, 14 December, at the Renaissance Hotels, Cairo, with all members of the coaching crew and backroom staff already in place.

Uzoho, who plays his club football with Omonia Nicosia of Cyprus, arrived shortly after 2 a.m. local time on Sunday morning, setting the tone for preparations ahead of the continental showpiece in Morocco.

Early arrival signals readiness

Uzoho’s early arrival is seen as a strong signal of commitment, especially after his return to the national team since his cameo role at the last AFCON tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper was part of Nigeria’s provisional squad and retained his place in Eric Sékou Chelle’s final 28-man list, despite stiff competition for spots in the goalkeeping department.

Nigeria will head into AFCON 2025 with Stanley Nwabali, Amas Obasogie, and Uzoho as its three goalkeepers.

While Nwabali is widely regarded as Nigeria’s first choice, Uzoho brings valuable tournament experience, having featured at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and two AFCON tournaments.

Uzoho’s recent performances also caught the eye.

The goalkeeper produced a stunning performance last Thursday, making six outstanding saves and keeping a clean sheet to inspire Omonia Nicosia to a 1–0 victory over Rapid Wien in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

His heroics earned him the Man of the Match award.

Camp opens amid tight schedule

The Super Eagles’ Cairo camp serves as the final phase of preparation before the tournament begins in Morocco later this month.

Nigeria are scheduled to face seven-time African champions Egypt in a practice match on Tuesday, 16 December, at the Cairo Stadium. The match was pushed back due to FIFA regulations, which allow clubs to retain players until 15 December.

Following the friendly, the team will fly to Fès, Morocco, by chartered aircraft, where they will be based for the group stage of the competition.

Pressure after World Cup failure

AFCON 2025 carries added weight for the Super Eagles following Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a setback that drew widespread criticism and renewed scrutiny of the national team setup.

With the World Cup no longer in view, the AFCON has become Nigeria’s main opportunity to restore confidence and reconnect with fans.

Head coach Eric Chelle is expected to gradually welcome the rest of the squad over the coming days as players conclude club duties across Europe.

Group C challenge awaits

Nigeria have been drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania. All three group matches will be played in Fès.

The Super Eagles will begin their campaign against Tanzania on 23 December, before facing Tunisia on 27 December and Uganda on 30 December.