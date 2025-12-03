The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) is for two mouthwatering fixtures brimming with intensity, ambition, and high stakes.

From Ibadan’s LSS Adamasingba Stadium to Port Harcourt’s Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, clubs are chasing points, momentum, and bragging rights as the season enters a decisive phase.

South West derby: Shooting Stars vs Remo Stars

The South West Derby returns today as Shooting Stars host Remo Stars in a rescheduled Matchday 13 clash, a fixture steeped in history, pride, and high-octane football.

Shooting Stars ride a wave of confidence after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over El-Kanemi Warriors, with Ayodele Ismail’s composed finish sealing the points. The win highlighted improved tactical structure, better game management, and home dominance, with Adamasingba Stadium poised to become a fortress once more.

Remo Stars, sitting 13th with 19 points, arrive determined to bounce back after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Niger Tornadoes. Known for quick transitions, disciplined defending, and tactical clarity, they remain a threat in high-stakes derby encounters.

While, Ganiyu Wasiu, Gali Falke, Mustapha Lawal, Samuel Okon Achille, are unavailable for Shooting Stars; Sodiq Ibrahim, Adams Mustapha are back, and, Utin Ikuowen, Joshua Akpan are reportedly progressing positivel

Tijani Kabir (midfield control), Ayodele Ismail (scoring threat), Qamar Adegoke & Austin Onyeamachi (attacking support) would have to be on song to get a win. Defensive discipline will also be essential against Remo Stars’ counter-attacking style.

For the Skyblue stars from Ikenne, Chaka Coulibaly (disrupting play), Olamilekan Adedayo (tempo & transitions), Victor Mbaoma (leading the attack) are players, the coach would be hoping to be on hundred percent to get anything from the game in Ibadan.

Tactical Battle

Shooting Stars aim to control midfield, stretch the pitch, and apply early pressure, using intelligent movement and quick combinations to break Remo Stars’ lines. The visitors will look to absorb pressure and hit on the break, exploiting any defensive lapses.

Implications: A win solidifies Shooting Stars’ climb up the table and home momentum; Remo Stars can stabilize their season with a derby victory. Expect passion, energy, and high drama, hallmarks of this classic rivalry.

Rivers United vs Kano Pillars: Clash of Ambitions

Same time but in another venue, Rivers United host Kano Pillars at Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in a fixture charged with title implications and survival drama.

Current Form: Attack vs Survival

Rivers United, after a mixed start, have rediscovered attacking flair and tactical cohesion, with Stephen Chinedu and Stanley Dimgba spearheading their front line. Home advantage has been a key factor in their most commanding performances this season.

Kano Pillars arrive after ending a seven-match winless streak, recording a victory in their last game. Despite being 20th in the table, they remain dangerous in away fixtures, relying on stalwart Rabiu Ali to orchestrate attacks, while quick transitions and set-pieces could prove decisive.

Rivers United will look to dominate possession, control midfield, and press high, forcing errors in Pillars’ defensive setup. Kano Pillars will rely on compact defensive organization, counter-attacks, and individual moments of brilliance to unsettle the hosts.

Implications: Victory for Rivers United could lift them to third in the table with games in hand, signaling their intentions as NPFL contenders. For Kano Pillars, an away win would be a crucial morale boost and a platform to spark a winning streak.

From the passionate intensity of the South West Derby to the high-stakes Rivers-Kano showdown, NPFL fans are set for a game day of thrilling football where pride, points, and momentum collide in classic Nigerian style.