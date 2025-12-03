Northern Nigerian governors have declared early childhood development the region’s most urgent priority, endorsing a coordinated investment plan for the “first 2,000 days” of a child’s life amid warnings that continued neglect could cement another generation of poverty and low learning outcomes across the North.

The resolution followed a two-day emergency joint meeting of the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) in Kaduna, where the leaders met with a high-level World Bank delegation as part of ongoing national consultations on strengthening Nigeria’s human capital agenda.

Globally, the first 2,000 days, from conception to age five, are recognised as the most consequential period for brain formation, physical growth and long-term productivity.

Experts insist that deficiencies in nutrition, early learning, healthcare and family support during this stage often translate into stunting, poor school readiness and diminished economic potential.

‘The most important investment’

At the close of deliberations, the governors adopted a unified position: that the North must place Early Years development at the heart of its security, economic and human development plans.

“The North cannot afford to miss another generation,” the forum declared. “Investing in the first 2,000 days is the single most important investment for securing peace, productivity and long-term stability.”

Their statement mirrors growing concern that persistent stunting rates, widespread learning poverty and high fertility trends threaten to overwhelm already fragile state institutions unless a deliberate, multisectoral push is made to strengthen early childhood outcomes.

World Bank warns of demographic risk

Ritgak Tilley-Gyado, the World Bank’s Team Lead for Stunting and Early Years, briefed the forum on why northern states face both the highest risks and the greatest potential gains.

She explained that the Early Years intervention, anchored by the Human Capital Development Core Working Group under the National Economic Council, requires a unified national, yet state-driven, delivery system that links nutrition, healthcare, early learning, women’s empowerment, and positive parenting.

“States facing significant demographic pressures cannot afford to ignore the economic risks of poor early childhood outcomes,” she cautioned.

The World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Dr. Mathew Verghis, reinforced the message, stressing that service delivery rests primarily with the states. He said meaningful progress would demand “locally grounded yet nationally coherent strategies” as well as stronger coordination across health, education, agriculture, WASH, social protection and food systems.

Governors link poverty to childhood neglect

Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi opened discussions by tying the region’s poverty profile to poor early childhood development.

He praised the World Bank’s results-based financing model but called for improved delivery mechanisms to ensure frontline workers receive adequate support.

Niger State Governor Umaru Bago pressed for rapid expansion of micronutrient access, particularly the use of fortified foods already produced within the region.

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang acknowledged that multi-sectoral reforms can be complex, but said the evidence is clear: without early intervention, northern states will continue to struggle with learning deficits and low productivity.

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal added that although many governance and development challenges were inherited, the region now has a real opportunity to “alter its trajectory” through deliberate Early Years investment.

‘We are ready to lead’

NGF Chairman and Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, highlighted measurable progress already recorded under his state’s partnership with the World Bank, saying the momentum must be sustained.

Other governors echoed similar commitments, pledging to align state policies, budgets and delivery systems with the Early Years agenda.

The forum concluded with a rare display of unity across political lines, signalling what could become the North’s first comprehensive human capital reform in decades.

“The Early Years agenda must reflect our realities and empower frontline workers,” the governors said. “We are ready to provide the leadership required to shape what this becomes.”