Enyimba have moved swiftly to shut down reports claiming the club imposed a 50% salary cut on players after their 1–0 home defeat to Wikki Tourist, branding the story “false” and “irresponsible” in a strongly worded statement.

The widely circulated report had alleged that the nine-time NPFL champions not only slashed players’ wages but also suspended the entire coaching crew in reaction to Sunday’s loss in Aba.

The timing of the rumour coincided with broader scrutiny at the club, adding fuel to an already tense moment.

But Enyimba insist none of it is true.

While the club has indeed parted ways with technical adviser Stanley Eguma and his assistants following a disappointing run of results, it stressed that no financial sanctions were approved at any point.

In its official response, the club dismissed the claims as “entirely fabricated,” insisting it had not “authorised, initiated, or implemented any form of wage reduction.” Fans were urged to ignore the report, which the club said “is purely a figment of the writer’s imagination and should be disregarded by the general public.”

Enyimba added that it remains committed to the highest standards of professionalism in its treatment of players and staff, values that the club says make such claims implausible.

What especially concerned the club was that the allegation originated from a platform that made no attempt at basic verification.

“The club expresses concern that such false information emanated from a supposedly reputable media organisation/personnel without any attempt to verify the claims from the club’s official platforms or through its management or media team,” the statement read.

Enyimba noted that the report undermines the club’s long-standing relationship with the media, reiterating its willingness to continue working with journalists to promote the NPFL and the broader development of Nigerian football.

The firm denial comes at a time of internal restructuring. Earlier in the week, the club confirmed that Eguma had been asked to step aside; a decision tied to the team’s difficult start to the season. Assistant coach Lawrence Ukaegbu has stepped into interim leadership as Enyimba prepare for their matchday 14 clash against Katsina United in Jos.

However, despite the managerial shake-up, the club emphasised that no player has been penalised financially.

Enyimba ended by reminding supporters and the wider public that all official decisions and announcements come exclusively through its verified channels, and urged everyone to rely on accurate, authenticated information as the People’s Elephant look to steady their season and push back into NPFL contention.

From 13 NPFL games, Enyimba have recorded just four wins, failing to win nine matches, including defeats to Plateau United, Kun Khalifat, Warri Wolves, and Wikki Tourist FC.