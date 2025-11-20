The Kwara State Government has ordered the immediate closure of schools in Ifelodun, Ekiti, Irepodun, Isin and Oke Ero local government areas following fresh security concerns in parts of the state.

The Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Lawal Olohungbebe, said the directive was issued as authorities intensified efforts to protect schoolchildren from armed groups seeking cover from ongoing security operations.

“These measures are necessary to secure our schools and prevent criminals from exploiting pupils as shields,” he said.

The order comes days after gunmen attacked a church in the Eruku, Ekiti LG area, heightening anxiety among residents and prompting security agencies to broaden surveillance in the affected LGAs.

Boarding schools in Irepodun were also included in the directive after security assessments showed they could be targeted.

Kwara’s action follows a wider climate of insecurity in the Nigerian northwest.

On Monday, terrorists abducted at least twenty five schoolgirls from Maga Comprehensive Girls’ Secondary School in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State. A teacher, Hassan Makuku, and a local guard identified as Ali were killed during the attack.

Community leaders in Kebbi said the attack occurred shortly after soldiers withdrew from a nearby checkpoint. Police have not issued a formal statement on the incident.

Kwara officials said the school closures will remain in place until security agencies give clearance for classes to resume.