The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Matchday 4 takes centre stage this weekend. The action begins with Bendel Insurance at home to Niger Tornadoes.

The visitors, led by Majin Mohammed, were thrashed 3-0 in Benin last season and will be desperate to avoid a repeat. Tornadoes can count on two former Insurance players, Sarki Ismaila and Meyiwa Oritseweyinmi, to unsettle the hosts.

Insurance, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win of the season after two draws and a loss. They will hope to build on last weekend’s 1-1 draw away to newly promoted Barau FC by finally securing three points at home.

Blockbuster Fixtures

Rivers United vs Shooting Stars

On Sunday, Rivers United host Shooting Stars in Port Harcourt.

The Oluyole Warriors are winless in three games despite wholesale changes in management. They lost once, drew once at home, and held Ikorodu City to a 1-1 draw in the Southwest Derby. New coach Nurudeen Aweroro will be pushing for a statement win against the Pride of Rivers.

Rivers, on the other hand, have opened their gates free to fans as they chase a second win of the campaign. They have already beaten Kwara United at home and held both Remo Stars and El-Kanemi United away. Their last home outing ended in a 2-0 victory. With both sides evenly matched in recent meetings—two wins apiece and a draw in the last five—this clash promises to be tight.

Kano Pillars vs Enugu Rangers

Two traditional powerhouses collide in Kano. Pillars have the upper hand in recent history, with two wins and a draw from their last three meetings, plus three wins in the last five overall.

Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu’s Rangers will aim to change that record as they try to recover from a mixed start: one win, one draw, and one defeat so far.

For Pillars, the stakes are high. They have only one point from three games and need a win to kickstart their season. With Super Eagles legend Ahmed Musa now serving as General Manager, the northern giants will want to make a statement. This one could hinge on individual brilliance.

Plateau United vs Remo Stars

It’s old takers versus new takers in Jos.

Plateau United, under a young manager still finding his rhythm, are winless in three matches. They face defending champions Remo Stars, who already look sharp with two wins and a draw.

Shola Adegun’s side will treat even a draw as a golden point to steady their campaign. But Remo Stars, based temporarily in Abeokuta, will arrive sensing victory. Anything less than three points will feel like a missed opportunity for the champions.

Other fixtures

Elsewhere, several intriguing fixtures complete the round. Nasarawa United face Wikki Tourists in a northern derby. Wikki, newly promoted, have impressed with two wins and a draw so far, and will travel with the belief that they can upset their hosts.

In Aba, Kun Khalifat FC are still searching for their first win after three games. The privately run club have played attractive football, but points have been scarce. They meet El-Kanemi Warriors, a team determined to make their experience count and return home with maximum points.

In Umuahia, Abia Warriors welcome Katsina United, while Bayelsa United also face a stern test as they host nine-time champions Enyimba. Coach Monday Odigie’s men have already chalked up two wins, but Enyimba are beginning to find their rhythm under Stanley Eguma with a win and two draws.

Warri Wolves, back in the topflight, will aim to make home advantage count against Kwara United. Wolves were beaten by Remo Stars in Abeokuta last weekend, but the home crowd could lift them to a better result. Kwara, who dispatched Kun Khalifat 2–0 in their last outing, will arrive confident of another victory over a promoted side.

In Lagos, Ikorodu City meet Barau FC. The Oga Boys are encouraged by their spirited draw against Shooting Stars in Ibadan and will want to build on that. Barau, on the other hand, come off a 1–1 home draw against Bendel Insurance and will fight to avoid defeat on the road.

With the league still in its early stages, Matchday 4 has the feel of a proving ground. For the champions, it is about stamping authority. For struggling sides, it is a chance to change direction. And for newcomers, it is another reality check about life in the NPFL.

Fixtures

Saturday

Bendel Insurance vs. Niger Tornadoes

Sunday

Nasarawa United vs. Wikki Tourists

Kun Khalifat vs. El-Kanemi Warriors

Abia Warriors vs. Lobi Stars

Rivers United vs. Shooting Stars

Kano Pillars vs. Enugu Rangers

Plateau United vs. Remo Stars

Bayelsa United vs. Enyimba

Warri Wolves vs. Kwara United

Ikorodu City vs. Barau Fc